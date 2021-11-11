When construction on approved facilities bond sites could begin

BOZEMAN - Last week 70 percent of Bozeman voters approved a $2.2 million facilities bond to help upgrade park facilities the Swim Center, Bogert Pool and the Lindley Center. Now that the money is approved when will you start seeing those changes?

Bozeman facilities are used by thousands annually, the swim center sees 70,00 visits annually, and Bogert Pool sees 18,000 visits, the Lindley Center has 300 reservations annually so making improvements without public interference is a part of the task for Bozeman Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton

“We do this in a way that will be as least impactful to the public,” says Overton.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS “It would be Fall of 2022 before the public will see improvements,” says Overton

So in order to minimize how much construction the public sees most of the work will begin after the busy summer season.

“It would be Fall of 2022 before the public will see improvements,” says Overton

Right now there is a 60 day waiting period to finalize the election before any work can begin and once those 60 days are up then the work behind the scenes begins and then after construction can start at the facilities.

“We get to plan, bid, and schedule the projects,” says Overton.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS Right now there is a 60 day waiting period to finalize the election before any work can begin and once those 60 days are up then the work behind the scenes begins and then after construction can start at the facilities.

With the labor shortage and skyrocketing prices for construction materials, there is some worry about staying within the budget that voters approved.

“It makes me a little nervous um however we have built-in contingencies to these,” says Overton.

Worst case if construction costs go over budget - Overton says he prepared with backups like a slight rise in reservation prices across the facilities but feels confident that this will not be necessary.

“We can reduce or do slightly different to realize some cost savings to get us into the amount that was approved,” says Overton

For now, Bozeman residents will still be able to use these facilities as normal this upcoming summer.

RELATED:

Voters look to give thumbs up for new county courts building, city fire station and pick Cunningham as next mayor

