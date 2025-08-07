What effects did recent Bridger landslides have on surrounding water systems?

BOZEMAN — A recent landslide in the Bridger mountains has turned Bridger Creek into a murky, tea-colored stream, with effects potentially reaching far beyond the immediate area.

The landslide, which swept through the Bridger Range last Tuesday, continues to affect local waterways more than a week later.

"What happens on the landscape ultimately that story is told in our rivers and streams," said Lilly McLane, watershed restoration director for the Gallatin Watershed Council.

"Everything that we do in our watershed impacts everybody else. And believe it or not some of that sediment might find its way into the Mississippi and out into the Gulf," McLane said.

McLane grew up living the farm life in Maryland before pursuing her education at Montana State University, and now leads water restoration efforts for the local nonprofit that supports the sustainability and health of water systems in the area.

Bridger Bowl landslide impacts local waterways and wildlife

When asked if the creek's unusual appearance was connected to the landslide, McLane was definitive.

"Totally. That is definitely because of the landslide," she said.

"Whatever happens up here in this tributary will flow downstream and will impact everything downstream here in the East Gallatin River."

As some folks may know, here in Gallatin County? We’re a part of what's called a headwaters watershed.

Gallatin County is part of what's called a headwaters watershed, creating a far-reaching impact.

While the idea of Bridger mountain sediment traveling to the coast might seem remarkable, I asked McLane if this sediment was harmful to water systems.

"Sediment transport is totally normal and it's supposed to happen," she said.

As cool as it may be for part of the Bridgers to make their way to the coast, I asked if all that sediment was bad for water systems.

"When we have a big event like this and a lot of sediment? That can have a negative effect on the fishery," McLane said.

“Sediment transport is totally normal, and it’s supposed to happen,” McLane said, adding it brings nutrients and organic matter downstream to revitalize those ecosystems.

Morgan Jacobsen with Fish Wildlife & Parks reports that fish populations appear to be holding steady despite the murky conditions.

"We haven't gotten any reports, nor have we observed any dead fish as a result of this. But we'll continue to watch and monitor that," Jacobsen said.

Morgan Jacobsen with Fish Wildlife & Parks reports that fish populations appear to be holding steady despite the murky conditions.

The greatest risk is to macroinvertebrates—the small organisms that fish feed on—but Jacobsen noted that fish are adaptable even during major environmental changes. He compared the situation to the 2022 flooding of the Yellowstone River.

"The fish are still in the system. They handled that event pretty well. What this illustrates is that fish are pretty resilient," Jacobsen said.

Although effects from this landslide should eventually settle, Lilly wants to remind people that you might’ve been able to see this water pollution, adding:

“Most of the time? That pollution is invisible. People don’t notice it, they don’t see it,” McLane said, “But that’s sort of a constant that we really need to keep our eye on, and be really proactive about”.

