YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — In the wake of the potential Oct. 1 government shutdown, former national park superintendents are calling on the Trump administration to close national parks — not only for public safety, but for the protection of the parks themselves.

The federal government could shut down beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, if Congress fails to pass a funding bill.

What could that mean for national parks? A scenario similar to the 2018 government shutdown, which lasted 35 days into January 2019. During that shutdown, park gates remained open but with limited staff.

According to the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, vandalism occurred, trash piled up, habitats were destroyed and visitor safety was put at risk during that time.

For Yellowstone National Park, January is typically a quiet month, with most of the park already closed. MTN News reported a number of stories during that shutdown showing Yellowstone sustained minimal damage, largely due to community volunteers who stepped in to clean facilities and plow roads. When the shutdown ended, workers returned to find the park in good shape.

But this time, the shutdown would occur in October — a month when tourism is still high.

On Sept. 25, the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks sent a letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum signed by more than 40 former national park superintendents. Mike Finley, superintendent of Yellowstone from 1994 to 2001, was among them.

The letter urged the Trump administration to close parks if the shutdown occurs, stating, “If you don’t act now, history is not just doomed to repeat itself, the damage could in fact be much worse.”

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park potential shutdown from October

What could a government shutdown look like for Yellowstone National Park?

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., responded when asked about the potential shutdown:

“Our office has been in contact with the park superintendents, and we are awaiting further guidance from the Department of the Interior,” Daines said.

During the 2018 shutdown, park roads, lookouts, trails and other areas remained accessible. As of now, it is unknown whether national parks will remain open in the event of a 2025 shutdown.

