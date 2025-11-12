Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wednesday Headlines: Veterans Day, K9 support and Western District race

Here's a look at your weather, top headlines and more for today
MTN NEWS
Posted

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025:

Wednesday forecast: Nov. 12, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte honors veterans with annual race and ceremony at Civic Center and American Legion Hall

Montana organization transforms lives with free service dogs for veterans, first responders

Veterans gather at Bozeman Lodge for 16th annual Veterans Day event

Montana's western congressional district: Zinke up for reelection, two Democratic challengers

THAT’S INTERESTING:

November 12: Historical Events, Notable Births, and Deaths

Major Historical Events

Ancient & Medieval Times

  • 954 - Lothair III (age 13) crowned as king of the West Franks at Abbey of Saint-Remi
  • 1028 - Constantine VIII's future daughter becomes Byzantine empress consort
  • 1683 - The Battle of Kahlenberg ends; Wallachian forces defeat Hungarian army by ambush

17th-19th Century

  • 1799 - Andrew Ellicott witnesses the Leonids meteor shower off the Florida Keys
  • 1815 - Elizabeth Cady Stanton born (women's rights activist who organized Seneca Falls Convention)
  • 1892 - Baháʼu'lláh dies (founder of the Baháʼí Faith)

Early 20th Century

  • 1905 - Norway holds referendum supporting monarchy over republic
  • 1912 - Captain Robert Falcon Scott's frozen body discovered in Antarctica
  • 1918 - Austria becomes a republic after WWI
  • 1920 - Cork hunger strike by Irish republicans ends after three deaths
  • 1927 - "Swanee" by Al Jolson becomes first song to sell 3+ million copies in US
  • 1929 - Grace Kelly born (actress who became Princess of Monaco)

World War II Era

  • 1938 - Nazi Germany issues decree eliminating Jews from economic life
  • 1940 - Soviet Foreign Minister Molotov arrives in Berlin for negotiations
  • 1941 - HMS Ark Royal destroyed during Gibraltar evacuation
  • 1942 - Naval Battle of Guadalcanal begins between Japanese and American forces
  • 1948 - International Military Tribunal sentences Japanese officials including Hideki Tojo to death

Cold War & Modern Era

  • 1970 - Bhola cyclone strikes East Pakistan (Bangladesh), becoming deadliest tropical cyclone in recorded history (up to 500,000 deaths)
  • 1979 - President Carter halts all oil imports from Iran during hostage crisis
  • 1982 - Yuri Andropov becomes Soviet leader following Brezhnev's death
  • 1990 - Emperor Akihito formally enthroned as 125th Emperor of Japan
  • 1990 - Tim Berners-Lee proposes the World Wide Web at CERN
  • 1991 - Santa Cruz massacre in East Timor: Indonesian soldiers kill ~250 protesters

Recent History

  • 1996 - Amy Grossberg and Brian Peterson infanticide case begins in Delaware
  • 2001 - Taliban forces abandon Kabul to advancing Northern Alliance troops
  • 2011 - Silvio Berlusconi resigns as Italian Prime Minister due to debt crisis
  • 2014 - ESA's Philae probe makes first landing on a comet (67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko)

Notable Births

Historical Figures

  • 1815 - Elizabeth Cady Stanton, women's rights activist
  • 1866 - Sun Yat-sen, first president of Republic of China
  • 1929 - Grace Kelly, actress and Princess of Monaco
  • 1934 - Charles Manson, cult leader
  • 1945 - Neil Young, singer-songwriter

Entertainment & Sports

  • 1961 - Nadia Comăneci, Romanian gymnast (first perfect 10 in Olympics)
  • 1968 - Sammy Sosa, Dominican-American baseball player
  • 1980 - Ryan Gosling, Canadian actor

Science & Literature

  • 1842 - John Strutt (Lord Rayleigh), English physicist, Nobel Prize winner
  • 1651 - Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, Mexican nun, poet, and scholar

Notable Deaths

Historical Figures

  • 1035 - Cnut the Great, King of England, Denmark, and Norway
  • 1916 - Percival Lowell, American astronomer who studied Mars canals
  • 1994 - Wilma Rudolph, American sprinter and Olympic champion

Recent Deaths

  • 1982 - Grace Kelly, actress and Princess of Monaco (car accident)
  • 2018 - Stan Lee, comic book writer and Marvel Comics editor
  • 2024 - Brian Mulroney, 18th Prime Minister of Canada

Special Observances

  • World Pneumonia Day - Raises awareness about one of the world's leading causes of death
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Day - Celebrates comfort and healing
  • Birth of Sun Yat-Sen Day (Taiwan) - Also observed as Doctors' Day and Cultural Renaissance Day

