Wednesday Headlines: Treatment clinic end, data center complaint, grocery theft

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman addiction treatment clinic serving 1K clients to close end of November

Environmental groups challenge Montana data centers over potential customer bill impacts

Belgrade woman arrested for stealing $4,000 from grocery store highlights Montana theft trends

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for November 19th

1863 - Lincoln's Gettysburg Address

November 19, 1863: President Abraham Lincoln delivered the iconic Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Soldiers' National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. This 272-word speech, beginning with "Four score and seven years ago," became one of the most memorable and influential speeches in American history.

1620 - Mayflower Reaches Cape Cod

The Mayflower, carrying the Pilgrims, reached Cape Cod and began exploring the coast.

1805 - Lewis and Clark Expedition

The Lewis and Clark Expedition, led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, reached the Pacific Ocean, becoming the first European Americans to cross the western United States.

1942 - Operation Uranus

Soviet offensive began during the Battle of Stalingrad, with 1 million Soviet soldiers encircling the German Sixth Army.

1969 - Apollo 12 Moon Landing

Charles Conrad and Alan Bean became the 3rd and 4th humans to walk on the Moon.

1985 - Reagan-Gorbachev Meeting

US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met for the first time, marking a significant moment in Cold War diplomacy.

1977 - Sadat's Historic Visit

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat began his historic visit to Israel, offering a peace plan to the Israeli parliament.

1980 - Calvin Klein Ad Ban

CBS banned Calvin Klein's controversial jeans ad featuring 15-year-old Brooke Shields saying "Nothing comes between me and my Calvins."

Notable Births

Political Leaders

1831: James A. Garfield - 20th President of the United States

1917: Indira Gandhi - India's first and only female Prime Minister

Entertainment & Arts

1962: Jodie Foster - Academy Award-winning actress and director (The Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver)

1961: Meg Ryan - Actress (When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle)

1966: Allison Janney - Emmy Award-winning actress (The West Wing)

1920: Gene Tierney - Classic Hollywood actress

1936: Dick Cavett - Talk show host

1933: Larry King - Legendary broadcaster and talk show host

Fashion & Business

1942: Calvin Klein - Influential fashion designer

1935: Jack Welch - Former CEO of General Electric

Sports

1921: Roy Campanella - Baseball Hall of Fame catcher

1949: Ahmad Rashad - Former NFL player and sportscaster

Science & Space

1956: Eileen Collins - First woman to pilot and command a NASA space shuttle

Notable Deaths

Historical Figures

1703: The Man in the Iron Mask - Famous French political prisoner, died in the Bastille

2017: Charles Manson - American criminal and cult leader, died in prison at age 83

Cultural Significance

November 19 is also recognized as:

International Men's Day - Focusing on men's health, gender equality, and positive male role models

World Toilet Day - UN observance raising awareness about global sanitation issues

Play Monopoly Day - A fun observance of the classic board game

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

