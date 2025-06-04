Wednesday Headlines: Summer tourism dollars, A change for viewers and Climbing mountains

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, June 4, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Temperatures are expected to stay near or slightly below average with highs in the 60s for your Wednesday, though there will be a few isolated light showers during the afternoon and early evening.Winds are expected to stay light and out of the north to northwest between 5-10 mph.Clouds will build through the afternoon.

Mild with spotty showers for Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte’s Summer Festivities: A Vital Boost for Small Businesses

Butte’s Summer Festivities: A Vital Boost for Small Businesses

As summer heats up, Butte's festivals are revving up local businesses! Discover how these events attract tourists and support community growth.

MTN News Upgrades: What You Need to Know About Our Antenna Switch

MTN News Upgrades: What You Need to Know About Our Antenna Switch

Curious how MTN News broadcasts reach your TV? We're upgrading to a new antenna for better reception! Outages may occur, so here's what to expect.

Meet Emma Schwerin: The 17-Year-Old Who Conquered the Seven Summits

Meet Emma Schwerin: The 17-Year-Old Who Conquered the Seven Summits

At just 17, Emma Schwerin is the youngest American woman to climb the Seven Summits, including Mount Everest! Discover her inspiring journey.

THAT'S INTERESTING:

Here are some notable historical facts about June 4:

1783 - First Hot Air Balloon Flight: On June 4, 1783, the Montgolfier brothers, Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Étienne, launched the first successful hot air balloon in Annonay, France. The balloon traveled approximately 3.2 kilometers before safely landing, marking a significant milestone in aviation history.

1919 - U.S. Congress Passes the Women’s Suffrage Amendment: On June 4, 1919, the U.S. Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote. The amendment was ratified by the states the following year.

1940 - Dunkirk Evacuation Ends: The evacuation of British and Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, which began on May 26, ended on June 4, 1940. Approximately 338,000 soldiers were rescued during Operation Dynamo.

1942 - Battle of Midway Continues: The Battle of Midway during World War II reached a critical point on June 4, 1942, as U.S. forces launched a surprise attack on the Japanese fleet. This battle is considered a pivotal moment in the Pacific Theater.

1968 - Robert F. Kennedy Assassinated: Senator Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated on June 4, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, shortly after delivering a victory speech upon winning the California primary for the Democratic presidential nomination.

1989 - Tiananmen Square Massacre: On June 4, 1989, the Chinese government violently suppressed pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. The crackdown resulted in a tragic loss of life and has since become a symbol of government repression.

2003 - The First Official Use of the 'Twitter' Name: While Twitter was developed in 2006, its name was first mentioned in a blog post on June 4, 2003, by the company co-founder Jack Dorsey, highlighting the early beginnings of what would become a major social media platform.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

