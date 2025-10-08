Wednesday Headlines: Oct, 8, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warmer to wrap the work week

TOP HEADLINES:

Thousands attend Turning Point USA event at Montana State University featuring Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Gianforte

Thousands attend Turning Point USA event at Montana State University featuring Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Gianforte

Gianforte: Turning Point USA event in Bozeman focused on dialogue

Gianforte: Turning Point USA event in Bozeman focused on dialogue

Congressman Ryan Zinke helps clean Yellowstone bathrooms during government shutdown

Congressman Ryan Zinke helps clean Yellowstone bathrooms during government shutdown

THAT’S INTERESTING:

What happened on Oct 8?

Major Historical Events

🔥 The Great Chicago Fire (1871)

Started in the barn of Patrick and Catherine O'Leary

Destroyed about 3.3 square miles of the city

Killed approximately 300 people and left around 100,000 homeless

Lasted until October 10th

🌲 The Peshtigo Fire (1871)

Occurred the same day as the Chicago Fire

Considered the most devastating fire in U.S. history

Burned in Wisconsin, killing 1,200-2,500 people

Consumed 2 billion trees

⚔️ Che Guevara's Death (1967)

The famous revolutionary was captured and executed by Bolivian forces

Key figure in the Cuban Revolution died at age 39

🚂 Harrow and Wealdstone Rail Disaster (1952)

Two trains collided in England

Killed 112 people and injured 340 others

Notable Birthdays

🎵 Bruno Mars (1985)

Grammy-winning singer and performer

Born Peter Gene Hernandez

🎭 Matt Damon (1970)

Academy Award-winning actor and screenwriter

✊ Jesse Jackson (1941)

Civil rights activist and Baptist minister

🎬 Chevy Chase (1943)

Comedian and actor, famous for Saturday Night Live and National Lampoon movies

Notable Deaths

✍️ John Hancock (1793)

Famous for his large signature on the Declaration of Independence

Died at age 56 in Massachusetts

🦠 Thomas Eric Duncan (2014)

First person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States

Other Interesting Facts

October 8th is World Octopus Day 🐙

It's also National Pierogi Day 🥟

The date marks the 281st day of the year (282nd in leap years)

People born on this day are typically Libras ♎

The birthstone for October is Pink Tourmaline

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

