Wednesday Headlines: Oct, 8, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
Thousands attend Turning Point USA event at Montana State University featuring Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Gianforte
Gianforte: Turning Point USA event in Bozeman focused on dialogue
Congressman Ryan Zinke helps clean Yellowstone bathrooms during government shutdown
THAT’S INTERESTING:
What happened on Oct 8?
Major Historical Events
🔥 The Great Chicago Fire (1871)
- Started in the barn of Patrick and Catherine O'Leary
- Destroyed about 3.3 square miles of the city
- Killed approximately 300 people and left around 100,000 homeless
- Lasted until October 10th
🌲 The Peshtigo Fire (1871)
- Occurred the same day as the Chicago Fire
- Considered the most devastating fire in U.S. history
- Burned in Wisconsin, killing 1,200-2,500 people
- Consumed 2 billion trees
⚔️ Che Guevara's Death (1967)
- The famous revolutionary was captured and executed by Bolivian forces
- Key figure in the Cuban Revolution died at age 39
🚂 Harrow and Wealdstone Rail Disaster (1952)
- Two trains collided in England
- Killed 112 people and injured 340 others
Notable Birthdays
🎵 Bruno Mars (1985)
- Grammy-winning singer and performer
- Born Peter Gene Hernandez
🎭 Matt Damon (1970)
- Academy Award-winning actor and screenwriter
✊ Jesse Jackson (1941)
- Civil rights activist and Baptist minister
🎬 Chevy Chase (1943)
- Comedian and actor, famous for Saturday Night Live and National Lampoon movies
Notable Deaths
✍️ John Hancock (1793)
- Famous for his large signature on the Declaration of Independence
- Died at age 56 in Massachusetts
🦠 Thomas Eric Duncan (2014)
- First person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States
Other Interesting Facts
- October 8th is World Octopus Day 🐙
- It's also National Pierogi Day 🥟
- The date marks the 281st day of the year (282nd in leap years)
- People born on this day are typically Libras ♎
- The birthstone for October is Pink Tourmaline
