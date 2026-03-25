Wednesday Headlines: March 25, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, March 25, 2026:

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Two men arrested after customs officers find hundreds of morphine vials on a private plane in Bozeman

MSU women's basketball team advances to the Super 16 as the community rallies for Thursday's home game

The shutdown is doing more than just dragging out TSA wait times

The shutdown is doing more than just dragging out TSA wait times

THAT’S INTERESTING:

🔥 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire — March 25, 1911

The Fire Itself

It lasted only 30 minutes. The blaze broke out around 4:40 p.m. as workers were preparing to leave for the day — and it was over in half an hour, yet killed 146 people. The building was considered "fireproof." The Asch Building (where the factory occupied the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors) was a modern, supposedly fire-resistant structure — yet the fabric, tissue paper scraps, and oil-soaked machinery inside were catastrophically flammable. Firefighter ladders only reached the 6th floor. The fire was on floors 8–10. Firetrucks couldn't reach the victims, and water pressure wasn't strong enough to reach the upper floors either.

The Workers

Most victims were young immigrant women, primarily Italian and Eastern European Jewish immigrants, many between the ages of 14 and 23, who had come to America seeking a better life. Some workers were as young as 14 years old — child labor was still common practice in garment factories at the time. Workers were paid as little as $7–$12 per week for grueling 12+ hour days, six days a week in cramped, hazardous conditions.

The Locked Doors

Exit doors had been deliberately locked by the owners. Factory owners Isaac Blanck and Max Harris routinely locked the stairwell doors to prevent workers from taking unauthorized breaks, stealing fabric scraps, or leaving early. Only the foreman had the key — trapping workers inside. Workers had no choice but to jump. Dozens of young women leaped from 9th-floor windows to the pavement below rather than burn. The impact of their bodies broke the firefighters' safety nets.

The Owners & Aftermath

The owners were acquitted. Blanck and Harris were tried on manslaughter charges — and found NOT guilty. They were later fined just $75 per life lost in a civil suit. The owners actually profited from the fire. Their insurance policy paid out $400 per life lost — a total of ~$60,000 — far exceeding their fines and losses. Historians have also noted the owners had previously set fires at their other factories to collect insurance money.

The Public Response

Nearly 400,000 people attended the memorial procession on April 5, 1911 — one of the largest public gatherings in New York City history at the time. Mourners marched in complete silence — no music, no speeches — to amplify the weight of their grief. Six victims remained unidentified for 100 years. Six of the 146 victims, buried together under a monument in a New York City cemetery, were only identified in 2011 — through research by an amateur genealogist on the 100th anniversary.

The Legacy

It triggered a sweeping wave of labor reform. In the years following the fire, New York State passed approximately 30 new laws governing factory safety, worker hours, minimum wage, sanitary conditions, and fire prevention. Frances Perkins witnessed the fire firsthand. She watched in horror from the street as workers jumped from the building. That moment shaped her life's work — she later became the first female U.S. Cabinet member as FDR's Secretary of Labor and was a driving force behind the New Deal labor protections. The factory reopened three days later — in the same building. That building, now part of New York University, still stands today as a landmark and memorial to the victims.

"They did not die in vain, and we will never forget them." — Frances Perkins, at the fire's 50th anniversary memorial

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

