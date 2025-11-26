Wednesday Headlines: KC Thanksgiving meal, Food truck meal, Walmart parking lot murder

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Wednesday forecast: Nov. 26, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Foiles gets 60 years in prison for killing woman, dog in Bozeman Walmart parking lot murder

Butte community gathers for free Thanksgiving meal at Knights of Columbus

Belgrade food truck owner delivers free Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Bozeman Thanksgiving race continues legacy of beloved founder

Mining City DUI crash victims still await restitution two years later

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical events for Nov. 25th

1789 — President George Washington proclaims the first national Thanksgiving in the United States.

1864 — Lewis Carroll (Charles L. Dodgson) sends his handwritten manuscript of Alice’s Adventures Under Ground to Alice Liddell.

1917 — The National Hockey League (NHL) plays its first games.

1922 — Archaeologist Howard Carter opens the tomb of King Tutankhamun in Egypt.

1942 — The film Casablanca premieres in New York City.

1948 — The first Polaroid Model 95 instant camera goes on sale.

1979 — The International Olympic Committee formally approves the People’s Republic of China’s return to the Olympic Games.

2008 — A series of coordinated terrorist attacks begin in Mumbai, India (Nov. 26–29).

2021 — The World Health Organization identifies the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.

Notable births

1827 — Ellen G. White, co‑founder of the Seventh‑day Adventist Church.

1857 — Ferdinand de Saussure, Swiss linguist and founding figure in modern linguistics.

1894 — Norbert Wiener, American mathematician and founder of cybernetics.

1909 — Eugène Ionesco, Romanian‑born French playwright associated with the Theatre of the Absurd.

1911 — Samuel Reshevsky, Polish‑born American chess prodigy and grandmaster.

1946 — Art Shell, NFL player and coach, notable figure in professional football.

Notable deaths

1926 — John Moses Browning, influential American firearms designer.

1956 — Tommy Dorsey, American jazz trombonist and bandleader.

1996 — Paul Rand, American graphic designer known for corporate logos and visual identity.

Lesser‑known / odd facts

1970 — Basse‑Terre, Guadeloupe records an extraordinarily intense rainfall: about 1.5 inches in a single minute, one of the heaviest short‑duration rates recorded.

Nov. 26 has been the date for a number of diplomatic and royal milestones, including the marriage of Russia’s Nicholas II to Alexandra in 1894.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

