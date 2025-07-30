Wednesday Headlines: July 30, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, July 30, 2025:

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for July 30:

Historical Facts:

1932 - The Summer Olympics: The Los Angeles Summer Olympics opened on this day, marking the first time the city hosted the Olympic Games. 1945 - USS Indianapolis Sinking: The USS Indianapolis, a Portland-class cruiser, was sunk by a Japanese submarine in the Pacific Ocean. Of the 1,196 crew members aboard, over 800 went into the water, and only 316 survived after several days before being rescued. 1965 - Medicare Signed into Law: President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Medicare bill, which provided health insurance for Americans aged 65 and older. 1975 - Jimmy Hoffa Disappearance: Labor leader Jimmy Hoffa was last seen on this day. His mysterious disappearance has been the subject of speculation and investigation for decades. 2003 - The Last Caspian Tiger Sighted: The last confirmed sighting of the Caspian tiger in the wild was reported in Afghanistan, marking the functionally extinct status of the species.

Notable Birthdays:

1895 - John McCarthy: An American computer scientist known as one of the founders of artificial intelligence and the term "artificial intelligence" itself. 1919 - John M. McCloy: A prominent American lawyer and public official who served as the president of the World Bank and as an advisor in several key positions in the U.S. government. 1932 - John W. Holbrook: An American physicist recognized for his contributions to the understanding of nuclear magnetic resonance. 1962 - J.K. Rowling: The British author best known for creating the "Harry Potter" series, which became a global phenomenon and greatly influenced modern literature. 1981 - Hilary Swank: An American actress and producer who won two Academy Awards for Best Actress for her roles in "Boys Don’t Cry" and "Million Dollar Baby." 1984 - Lisa Kudrow: An acclaimed American actress, comedian, and producer best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on the television sitcom "Friends."

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

