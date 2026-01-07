Wednesday Headlines: Jan. 7, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Former Bobcat players weigh in on championship season

"Go Cats Go!" Championship Bobcats greeted by fans at Bozeman airport

Butte lighting store donates $7,500 to affordable housing nonprofit

Bozeman bars packed with Bobcat pride on championship night

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, keeping procedure legal

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for January 7th

1610 - Galileo Galilei made his first observation of Jupiter's four largest moons (Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto), forever changing our understanding of the universe and supporting the heliocentric model of the solar system.

1785 - Jean-Pierre Blanchard (French) and John Jeffries (American) completed the first successful balloon flight across the English Channel, marking a milestone in aviation history.

1892 - A massive mine explosion in Krebs, Oklahoma, killed nearly 100 people, becoming the worst mining catastrophe in Oklahoma's history.

1927 - The first commercial transatlantic telephone service was established between New York and London, revolutionizing international communication.

1979 - Vietnamese forces captured Phnom Penh, ending the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia and bringing an end to one of the 20th century's most devastating genocides.

1989 - Prince Akihito was sworn in as Emperor of Japan following the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito, on the same day, marking the beginning of the Heisei era.

1999 - President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial began in the U.S. Senate after the House voted to impeach him for perjury and obstruction of justice related to his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

2015 - Gunmen attacked the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, killing 12 people in response to the magazine's depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, sparking global discussions about freedom of expression and terrorism.

Notable Births

1800 - Millard Fillmore, 13th President of the United States (served 1850-1853)

1891 - Zora Neale Hurston, influential African American novelist, folklorist, and anthropologist, author of "Their Eyes Were Watching God"

1957 - Katie Couric, pioneering American broadcast journalist and first solo female anchor of a major network evening news program (CBS)

1964 - Nicolas Cage, Academy Award-winning American actor known for films like "Leaving Las Vegas" and "National Treasure"

1985 - Lewis Hamilton, British Formula One racing driver and seven-time World Champion

Notable Deaths

1943 - Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American inventor and electrical engineer who developed the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system, died at age 86 in New York

1989 - Emperor Hirohito of Japan, who reigned during World War II and Japan's post-war reconstruction, died after ruling for 62 years

1931 - Edward Channing, American historian and Pulitzer Prize winner

Interesting Facts

January 7th is celebrated as Orthodox Christmas in several Eastern Orthodox Christian countries, including Russia, Serbia, and Georgia

It's known as Saint Distaff's Day in medieval tradition (though Saint Distaff never actually existed)

Those born on January 7th are Capricorns with Garnet as their birthstone

The primary birth flower for January is the carnation, symbolizing resilience and warmth

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

