Wednesday Headlines: Happy Christmas Eve!

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Wednesday morning forecast: Dec. 24, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte's pre-release center moves to new facility after 42 years in Uptown location

Bozeman honors 6 unhoused individuals who died this year during the longest night memorial service

12 Scams of Christmas: Rental scams can slam doors

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events on December 24th

World War I Christmas Truce (1914)

The most famous event: Impromptu Christmas truces began along parts of the Western Front, primarily between British and German soldiers

Soldiers laid down their arms, sang Christmas carols together, exchanged gifts, and even played football (soccer)

German troops placed candlelit Christmas trees along their trenches and began singing carols

About 100,000 British and German troops participated in various truces along the front

This was the only time in military history that peace spontaneously arose from the lower ranks during a major conflict

Other Significant Historical Events:

563 - Byzantine church Hagia Sophia in Constantinople was dedicated for the second time after being destroyed by earthquakes

1822 - French chemist and biologist Louis Pasteur was born

1826 - The "Eggnog Riots" began at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York (also known as the Grog Mutiny)

1865 - The Ku Klux Klan was founded

1905 - The first American-made Christmas movie, "The Night Before Christmas," was produced

1914 - Human voice was first transmitted via radio

1923 - President Calvin Coolidge lit the first national Christmas tree on the White House grounds with electric lights (2,500 red, white, and green bulbs)

1943 - General Dwight D. Eisenhower was appointed supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force during World War II

1951 - Libya became an independent nation

1968 - Apollo 8 astronauts orbited the moon for the first time

1979 - Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan

1990 - The bells of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow rang for the first time since Lenin's death

1991 - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev announced the dissolution of the Soviet Union

Notable Births on December 24th

Louis Pasteur (1822-1895) - French chemist and microbiologist

Giovanni Cassini (1625) - Italian astronomer

Muhammad Rafi (1924-1980) - Legendary Indian playback singer, recorded over 25,000 songs

Anil Kapoor (1959) - Indian film actor and producer

Howard Hughes (1905-1976) - American aviator, film producer, and business magnate

Louis Tomlinson (1991) - British singer, member of One Direction

Edwin Hubble (1889-1953) - American astronomer

Dr. William H. Dobelle (1941) - Pioneer in artificial vision technology

Notable Deaths on December 24th

M.G. Ramachandran (1987) - Tamil cinema actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, India

Harold Pinter (2008) - Nobel Prize-winning English playwright

Vasco da Gama (1524) - Portuguese explorer

Interesting Facts

December 24th is National Eggnog Day in the United States

It's also known as Last-Minute Shopper's Day

People born on Christmas Eve were likely conceived around April 2nd of the same year

The tradition of NORAD tracking Santa Claus began due to a printing error in a Sears catalog asking children to call Santa

In 1970, the first airport shopping mall opened at Los Angeles International Airport on this date

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

