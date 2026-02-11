Wednesday Headlines: February 11, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Dillon man sentenced to prison for raping unconscious woman

Butte woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run

Bozeman creates Valentine's experiences for singles with 66.5% unmarried rate

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for February 11th

Ancient & Medieval Times

660 BC: Traditional founding date of Japan by Emperor Jimmu

55 AD: Death of Britannicus, heir to the Roman Empire, clearing the way for Nero to become Emperor

1144: Robert of Chester completes the first Arabic-to-Latin translation of alchemical texts, marking the birth of Western alchemy

Revolutionary Moments

1858: First recorded apparition of the Virgin Mary to Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes, France

1929: Vatican City becomes an independent state through the Lateran Treaty

1979: The Iranian Revolution establishes an Islamic theocracy under Ayatollah Khomeini

1990: Nelson Mandela is released from prison after 27 years, marking a pivotal moment in ending apartheid in South Africa

World War II & Cold War

1945: The Yalta Conference concludes, where Allied leaders Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin shaped post-war Europe

1971: The Seabed Arms Control Treaty is signed, prohibiting nuclear weapons on ocean floors

Modern Political Milestones

2013: Pope Benedict XVI announces his resignation, becoming the first pope to step down since 1415

2020: WHO officially names the coronavirus outbreak COVID-19

Notable Births

Scientific & Innovation Giants

1847: Thomas Edison - One of history's most prolific inventors, creating the practical light bulb, phonograph, and motion picture camera

1915: Richard Hamming - Mathematician who developed error-correcting codes fundamental to computer science

Entertainment Icons

1969: Jennifer Aniston - Beloved actress known for "Friends" and numerous films

1982: Natalie Dormer - Actress known for "Game of Thrones" and "The Hunger Games"

1926: Leslie Nielsen - Comedy legend known for "Airplane!" and "The Naked Gun" series

Political Leaders

1800: William Henry Fox Talbot - Pioneer of photography and inventor of the calotype process

1986: Gabriel Boric - Current President of Chile

Significant Deaths

Historical Figures

55: Britannicus - Roman heir whose mysterious death cleared Nero's path to power

1650: René Descartes - French philosopher and mathematician, "father of modern philosophy"

1868: Léon Foucault - French physicist who demonstrated Earth's rotation with the Foucault pendulum

Modern Icons

2012: Whitney Houston - Legendary singer found dead at age 48, shocking the music world on the eve of the Grammy Awards

2010: Alexander McQueen - Influential British fashion designer

1963: Sylvia Plath - Acclaimed poet and novelist

Cultural Significance & Observances

February 11 is celebrated as:

National Inventors' Day in the United States (honoring Edison's birthday)

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

World Day of the Sick (Catholic observance)

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

