Wednesday Headlines: Belgrade Statue, Anaconda Americana and Miss MT

Looking at average temps, drops of rain

TOP HEADLINES:

Belgrade Unveils Monumental Statue by Local Artist T.D. Kelsey at New Roundabout

A new 14.5-foot bronze sculpture, "Touching the Big Sky," created by local artist T.D. Kelsey, stands at a Belgrade roundabout, celebrating Montana's beauty.

Anaconda Hosts Unique Americana Music Festival at Smitty’s Barn

Join local talent in Anaconda on June 29 for a special Americana music festival at Smitty's Barn, featuring seven singer-songwriters celebrating Montana's spirit.

Miss Missoula crowned 2025 Miss Montana in Butte

There she is … the new Miss Montana and Miss Montana Teen were selected in Butte Saturday evening.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts about June 25th:

The Battle of Little Bighorn (1876): One of the most famous battles in American history took place on June 25, 1876, where Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer and his troops of the 7th Cavalry were defeated by a coalition of Native American tribes, including the Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne. This battle is often referred to as Custer’s Last Stand. The Birth of a Nation (1915): The film "The Birth of a Nation," directed by D.W. Griffith, premiered on June 25, 1915. This silent film was controversial for its portrayal of African Americans and its glorification of the Ku Klux Klan. The Establishment of the United Nations (1945): On June 25, 1945, representatives from 50 nations signed the United Nations Charter in San Francisco, creating the foundation for the international organization dedicated to promoting peace and cooperation among countries following World War II. The Start of the Korean War (1950): The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea. This conflict would last until 1953, leading to a significant military and political impact in the region. U.S. Supreme Court Ruling (1973): On June 25, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the case of "Miller v. California," establishing the Miller test for obscenity, which set standards for what could be considered obscene material under the First Amendment. Bill Gates’ Birth (1955): Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was born on June 25, 1955. He would go on to become one of the wealthiest individuals in the world and a prominent philanthropist. National Canoe Day (Canada): June 25 marks National Canoe Day in Canada, celebrating the importance of the canoe in Canadian history and its role in cultural heritage and outdoor recreation.

