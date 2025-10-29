Wednesday Headlines: Belgrade shooting, officer-involved shooting, Lima mom update

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Chilly tonight: Forecast for Oct. 29, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Belgrade Officer-Involved Shooting: What We Know About Monday's Incident

Officer-involved shooting in Belgrade leaves neighborhood shaken, one suspect dead

Lima mother pleads not guilty to deliberate homicide in disabled toddler's death

Sheriff Dan Springer opens up about the dangers of law enforcement work in Gallatin County

THAT’S INTERESTING:

October 29th Events

1923 — Republic of Turkey proclaimed; Mustafa Kemal Atatürk becomes its first president (Cumhuriyet Bayramı).

1929 — Black Tuesday: U.S. stock market crash on Wall Street, a key trigger of the Great Depression.

1964 — Major jewel heist at the American Museum of Natural History (the “Star of India” and other gems).

1965 — The Autobiography of Malcolm X is first published (posthumously).

1998 — Hurricane Mitch makes landfall in Honduras; one of the deadliest Atlantic storms with catastrophic Central American impact.

2008 — A major earthquake strikes Pakistan (Balochistan region), killing hundreds.

2012 — Hurricane Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey (U.S.), causing widespread damage and large-scale power outages in the Northeast.

2015 — China announces the end of its one‑child policy, allowing two children per family (policy change announced Oct. 29, 2015).

2022 — Large deadly suicide bombing at a crowded market in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Notable births (selected)

1740 — James Boswell, Scottish biographer and diarist (d. 1795).

1938 — Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Liberia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate (b. 1938).

1971 — Winona Ryder, American actress (b. Oct. 29, 1971).

1972 — Tracee Ellis Ross, American actress and TV producer (b. Oct. 29, 1972).



Notable deaths (selected)

1901 — Leon Czolgosz, executed for the assassination of U.S. President William McKinley (execution: Oct. 29, 1901).

1911 — Joseph Pulitzer, newspaper publisher and namesake of the Pulitzer Prize (d. Oct. 29, 1911).

1971 — Duane Allman, American guitarist and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band (d. Oct. 29, 1971).

(many other notable figures died on Oct. 29 across history — scholars, artists, politicians)

Holidays & observances

Republic Day (Cumhuriyet Bayramı) — national holiday in Turkey commemorating the proclamation of the republic on Oct. 29, 1923.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

