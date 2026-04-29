Wednesday Headlines: April 29, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 2026:

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Wednesday morning forecast: April 29, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Remains of Lima toddler released for burial as mother and grandfather face homicide charges in court

Lima community plans burial for deceased toddler as his mother and grandfather face homicide charges.

Wingstop Opens in Bozeman, Drawing big crowds

New Bozeman Wingstop draws long lines ahead of its grand opening

Gallatin baseball remains only unbeaten Class AA team after doubleheader sweep of Belgrade

Gallatin remains only unbeaten AA team after doubleheader wins over Belgrade

Wingstop Opens in Bozeman, Drawing Big Crowds

Downtown Bozeman kicks off its sixth annual Restaurant Week featuring specials at 41 local eateries

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here's a collection of historical facts about Duke Ellington on his birthday (April 29, 1899):

Personal Background & Early Life

Full name: Edward Kennedy Ellington, born April 29, 1899, in Washington, D.C.

The "Duke" nickname: Contrary to popular belief, it wasn't just his manners that earned him the title. His friend Edgar McEntee gave him the nickname, saying "I think he felt that in order for me to be eligible for his constant companionship, I should have a title. So he called me Duke."

Family connections: His father, James Edward Ellington, worked at the White House as a butler, driver, caretaker, and handyman - meaning Duke wasn't the first family member to have White House connections!

Early interests: Though he took piano lessons at age 7, he was initially more interested in baseball and art. He was such a talented artist that he received (but declined) a scholarship to the prestigious Pratt Institute.

Musical Innovations & Career Highlights

First composition: At age 15, while working as a soda jerk, he wrote "Soda Fountain Rag" (also known as "Poodle Dog Rag") - created entirely by ear since he couldn't read musical notation at the time.

Revolutionary approach: He famously wrote pieces specifically for individual band members, tailoring compositions to their unique sounds and playing styles.

"Concerto for Cootie": He created the first jazz composition in the form of a classical concerto, honoring trumpet player Charles "Cootie" Williams.

Prolific output: Composed nearly 2,000 pieces and performed in over 20,000 performances worldwide during his 50+ year career.

Famous Collaborations & Signature Sound

"Take the 'A' Train": His most famous signature tune was actually written by his collaborator Billy Strayhorn, who joined the orchestra in 1939.

Unique musicians: He sought out players with distinctive sounds, like Bubber Miley (famous for his plunger "wa-wa" sound) and Joe Nanton (known for his trombone "growl").

Cotton Club era: Led his band at Harlem's Cotton Club from 1927-1932 and again 1937-1938, which launched him to national fame.

Presidential Recognition & White House Connections

Presidential Medal of Freedom: In 1969, President Richard Nixon hosted a historic 70th birthday party for Ellington at the White House, awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Earlier presidential encounter: As a child, he recalled President Teddy Roosevelt stopping by on horseback to watch them play, waving as he rode away with no security detail.

Cultural Impact & Legacy

Breaking barriers: His 1943 "Black, Brown and Beige" suite premiered at Carnegie Hall - a groundbreaking musical portrayal of African American history.

Global tours: After WWII, he toured extensively worldwide, including Asia, West Africa, South America, and Australia.

Posthumous recognition: Though denied a Pulitzer Prize in 1965, he received a special posthumous Pulitzer citation in 1999 for his 100th birthday.

Educational legacy: The Duke Ellington School of the Arts was founded in Washington, D.C. in 1974, the same year he died.

Interesting Personal Details

Nickname from band: While known as "Duke" for his refined manners, some of his sidemen called him "Dumpy" due to his eating habits!

Family musical influence: Both parents were musical, and his home was always filled with popular songs.

Sacred music: Later in his career, he composed Sacred Concerts, showing his spiritual side.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

