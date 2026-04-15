Wednesday Headlines: April 15, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for April 15, 2026:

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Wednesday morning forecast: April 15, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman community rallies around 12-year-old boy recovering after being struck by a car on his bike

Bozeman community rallies around 12-year-old boy recovering after being struck by a car on his bike

Butte training center combats nursing shortage by preparing the next generation of healthcare workers

Butte training center combats nursing shortage by preparing the next generation of healthcare workers

Big Sky voters to decide on proposed hospital and wellness district to address growing healthcare needs

Big Sky voters to decide on proposed hospital and wellness district to address growing healthcare needs

Blockade has successfully stopped Iranian traffic so far, US says

US blockade of Iranian ports continues

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here's a fascinating list of interesting historical facts about Tax Day in the United States:

The Evolution of Tax Day Dates

Original date: March 1, 1914 - The first federal income tax deadline was set for March 1st, roughly one year after the 16th Amendment was ratified in 1913

March 15 era: In 1918, Congress moved the deadline to March 15 (the Ides of March), where it remained for nearly 40 years

April 15 becomes official: In 1955, the deadline was pushed back to April 15, where it has remained for 70 years as of 2025

Civil War Origins

Lincoln's wartime tax: President Abraham Lincoln established the first federal income tax in 1861 with the Revenue Act to help fund the Civil War

Initial rates: The original tax was 3% on incomes between $600-$10,000 and 5% on incomes over $10,000

Form 1040 debut: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (predecessor to the IRS) created the iconic Form 1040 in 1913

Why April 15?

Practical reasons: The 1955 change gave taxpayers an extra month to recover from Christmas expenses and allowed the IRS to spread out their workload

Avoiding Shakespeare: The move also spared Americans "the yearly ordeal of hearing and reading clichés about the Ides of March"

Processing power: The later date helped the increasingly complex tax system by giving both taxpayers and the IRS more time to prepare

Tax Day Party Culture

Post office celebrations: Before electronic filing, millions gathered at post offices on April 15, creating massive lines and impromptu street fairs

Midnight madness: Many post offices stayed open until midnight, with radio stations, fast-food chains, and even Playboy turning Tax Day into marketing opportunities

Community events: Post offices became mini festivals with marching bands and promotional activities

Notable Tax Day Disruptions

Holiday interference: Tax Day has been moved 26 times in the last 67 years, usually due to weekends or holidays

DC Emancipation Day: Since 2005, Washington D.C.'s Emancipation Day (April 16) has frequently pushed Tax Day to April 17 or 18

Pandemic delays: In 2020, Tax Day was moved to July 15 due to COVID-19, and in 2021 it was moved to May 17

Extreme Tax Rates in History

World War II: During WWII, the highest tax bracket reached an astounding 91%, while the lowest was 23%

Revenue sources: From 1868-1913, 90% of all federal revenue came from taxes on liquor, beer, wine, and tobacco

Constitutional Journey

Supreme Court rejection: Congress tried to establish an income tax in 1894, but the Supreme Court struck it down as unconstitutional

16th Amendment: It took the ratification of the 16th Amendment in 1913 to give Congress the constitutional power to collect income taxes

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

