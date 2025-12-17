Wednesday Headlines: Anaconda suspect, Ice rescues, Snow sport business struggles

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Wednesday morning forecast: Dec. 17, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Anaconda bar shooting suspect found unfit for trial, mental health evaluation ordered

Historic Montana State-Montana playoff game creates ticket frenzy

Cat-Griz FCS playoff tickets sell out quickly as resale prices soar above $3,000

Lack of snow creates challenges for Bozeman winter sports businesses

Bozeman snowmobile dealers wait for snow as unusual winter delays season start

Firefighters practice ice rescue techniques despite thin ice conditions

Annual training prepares first responders for potential emergencies on frozen waterways

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for December 17th

1903 - Wright Brothers' First Flight ✈️

The most famous event of December 17th occurred at 10:35 AM when Orville Wright piloted the first sustained, powered, and controlled flight of a heavier-than-air aircraft at Kill Devil Hills near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The historic flight lasted 12 seconds and covered 120 feet, forever changing human transportation and launching the age of aviation.

1777 - France Recognizes American Independence

During the American Revolution, France formally recognized the United States as an independent nation, providing crucial international support for the colonists' fight against British rule.

1807 - Napoleon's Milan Decree

Napoleon issued the Milan Decree, confirming the Continental System that forbade all neutral countries and French allies from trading with Britain, escalating the economic warfare of the Napoleonic Wars.

2010 - Arab Spring Catalyst

Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi self-immolated as a protest against economic conditions in Tunisia. He died 18 days later at age 26, and his act became the catalyst for the Tunisian Revolution and the broader Arab Spring movement across the Middle East.

1862 - General Grant's Controversial Order

Union General Ulysses S. Grant issued General Order No. 11, expelling all Jewish people from his military district (parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Kentucky), blaming them for cotton speculation. The order was quickly revoked by President Lincoln.

1986 - Medical History Made

Davina Thompson made medical history by receiving the first successful heart, lung, and liver transplant at Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, England.

Notable Birthdays

Historical Figures

1760 - Deborah Sampson - Revolutionary War hero who disguised herself as a man to fight in the Continental Army

1936 - Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) - Current Pope of the Catholic Church

1905 - Simo Häyhä - Finnish sniper known as "The White Death," credited with over 500 kills during WWII

Entertainment & Arts

1975 - Milla Jovovich - Ukrainian-born American actress and model

1974 - Sarah Paulson - American actress known for "American Horror Story"

1946 - Eugene Levy - Canadian actor and comedian, co-creator of "Schitt's Creek"

1953 - Bill Pullman - American actor known for "Independence Day" and "While You Were Sleeping"

Sports & Music

1978 - Manny Pacquiao - Filipino boxing legend, only fighter to win major world titles in 8 different weight divisions

1937 - Art Neville - American funk and R&B musician (Neville Brothers, The Funky Meters)

Notable Deaths

Scientific Giants

1907 - Lord Kelvin (William Thomson) - British mathematical physicist who developed the Kelvin temperature scale and made groundbreaking contributions to thermodynamics and electricity

Political Leaders

2011 - Kim Jong Il - North Korean dictator who ruled the Communist nation with an iron fist from 1994 until his death from a heart attack while traveling by train

Cultural Figures

1967 - Harold Holt - Australian Prime Minister who mysteriously disappeared while swimming at Cheviot Beach; his body was never recovered, leading to numerous conspiracy theories

Fun Facts About December 17th

Special Observances: December 17th is officially Wright Brothers Day in the United States and National Maple Syrup Day Pop Culture: The first episode of "The Simpsons" aired on December 17, 1989 Movie History: "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" was released worldwide on December 17, 2003 Aviation Milestone: On the 100th anniversary of the Wright Brothers' flight (2003), pilot Brian Binnie achieved supersonic flight in SpaceShipOne, the first privately-built spacecraft to reach such speeds Zodiac: People born on December 17th are Sagittarius ♐

