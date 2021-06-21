Weaver to fill the vacant trustee position on the Bozeman School District Board of Trustees
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 17:04:35-04
BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools has appointed Lisa Weaver to fill the vacant trustee position on the Bozeman School District Board of Trustees.
|Earlier today, Superintendent Matthew Henry notified the Bozeman School District that he has appointed Lisa Weaver to fill the vacant trustee position. The appointment is effective immediately and Weaver will fill the seat until the next regular school district election on May 3, 2022. See the full notification of the appointment letter here.
|Superintendent Henry sought applications for the open position. Six applicants were interviewed on June 11 by SuperHenry, and feedback was given by a focus group of 14 people representing interests in the community, including seven members from the Bozeman School District.
|You can see the letter Superintendent Henry provided the Bozeman School District explaining his decision here.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.