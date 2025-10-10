Water pipe break reported at Montana State Prison

DEER LODGE — A water pipe break has been reported by the Montana Department of Corrections.

The pipe, which carries water from the well house to the main water tank, which supplies water to the secure compound, broke on Friday morning.

Although the secure compound is affected, the dairy and Work and Reentry Center were not impacted, according to a release.

According to the DOC, inmates will be provided with water bottles. Regular services, like meals, have not been affected. Inmates have not been relocated due to the water pipe break. The department is working with Montana Disaster Emergency Services to get 15,000 gallons of water to the main water tank.

“Our team has been working diligently at the Montana State Prison to respond swiftly to this issue,” DOC Director Brian Gootkin said. “We are committed to ensuring inmates have access to water and all regular services."