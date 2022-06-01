Volunteers green up Butte by planting trees

BUTTE - Dozens of volunteers came out in Butte to plant new trees to improve the look and environment of Uptown Butte.

“Using some of the compost we got here and mixing it with the native direct, get a good base going, put your tree in, get all your dirt around it and put a little mulch on top,” explained volunteer Nate Haack on Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteers planted about 36 trees along Montana Street as part of a project by MainStreet Uptown Butte to replace 100 damaged or dead trees this spring. More trees help improve an urban environment.

“Study after study will show you, it’s better for everybody’s mental attitude. It’s good to see trees, it’s good to give some oxygen back. Yeah, helps will all sorts of good stuff,” said Haack.

The program’s goal is to plant 1,000 trees in Butte over the next five years.

