Video surfaces online of cyclist handcuffed by police after allegedly running stop sign

A video surfaced on social media of a Montana State student being handcuffed by police last Friday, June 30.

According to Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, an MSU police officer stopped the cyclist for running a stop sign. The MSU officer then called for assistance from the Bozeman Police after the cyclist was reportedly becoming agitated.

Chief Veltkamp says handcuffing someone when they are in an elevated state is common police practice.

If you look at the video, police and the cyclist appear to be arguing with one another, which according to the chief is not standard procedure and is something to learn from.

Chief Veltkamp said, "Let the person vent, allow the process to take place, and we'll review that later. So, here I think that's the part that we can learn from and certainly have a conversation with the officers about. But, as far as how they progressed, as far as protocol and the steps they took during the stop to a systemic issue, it was very routine and it's what we do numerous times each day."

The cyclist was given a citation for running a stop sign and was not arrested.