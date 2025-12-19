VIDEO: High winds topple 70-year-old pine tree on Montana State University campus

High winds swept through Bozeman today, toppling a massive pine tree on the Montana State University campus and causing widespread power outages across the city.

The giant pine tree, estimated to be at least 70 years old according to MSU officials, was blown over by strong winds this morning. The tree fell between Sherrick and Reid halls, narrowly missing both buildings. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The timing proved fortunate as students had already departed campus for winter break, reducing the risk of anyone being in the area when the tree fell.

The severe weather also triggered multiple power outages throughout Bozeman, affecting both residential areas and businesses. Traffic lights across town were knocked out, creating additional challenges for drivers navigating the city during the windstorm.

