VIDEO: Bozeman family talks about surviving shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

Former Bozeman Schools Deputy Superintendent Steve Johnson and his wife, Dana, were at the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday when a shooter opened fire. They were there with their daughter and her family.

The Johnsons' daughter Danelle grabbed her children, ran into a store, and barricaded themselves behind a locked door. Steve and Dana jumped between two cars below where the shots were being fired.

The family spoke with MTN's Judy Slate on Tuesday. Watch the full interview here: