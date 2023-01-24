Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash

BOZEMAN — The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.

According to a release from Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, the victims were identified as 33-year-old Abdiaziz Adan and 36-year-old Sharmarke Ali, both residents of Minnesota. The victims died of blunt force injuries of the head and abdomen, the manner has been ruled an accident.

The crash occurred when a semi-tractor trailer left the roadway, landing on the railroad tracks below the East Main overpass.

The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office along with the Bozeman Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

In the release, Sheriff Springer wishes to express his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Abdiaziz Adan and Sharmarke Ali during this time.

