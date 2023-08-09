Victim who died on motorcycle in hit-and-run near Belgrade identified, MHP seeks persons of interest

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer identified on Wednesday the man who died in a hit-and-run crash near Belgrade on Sunday night as 28-year-old Hunter Berry of Manhattan.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday when a pickup truck pulled in front of Berry, who was on a motorcycle, as the truck was turning onto Frontage Road from Thorpe Road, between Manhattan and Belgrade.

Berry crashed into the pickup, which fled the scene. Berry was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to Sheriff Springer, Berry's cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the head, and the manner of death was accidental.

The Montana Highway Patrol has located the pickup truck that fled the scene, and law enforcement continues to look for the driver.

MHP is currently seeking to contact Hollie Kittle and Gerald Lee Johnson as two persons of interest in connection with the hit-and-run. Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact MHP Communications Center at 855-647-3777 or Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100.

Montana Highway Patrol / Facebook Hollie Kittle / Gerald Lee Johnson

A public social media account for Berry states that he lived in Manhattan, and his hometown is Kalispell. His family has posted a GoFundMe page for his memorial service that states:

"He was a single father a brother friend and so much more his life was taken from us all far to soon, we started the gofundme page for his memorial service, we are hoping to raise enough to hold the service in Kalispell were he was born and raised."

No further details are currently available. We will update you if we get more information.