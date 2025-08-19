Urgent Search: 12-year-old missing in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl, Aurora Vinson.

Aurora was last seen on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Sundance Drive in Bozeman. She is described as standing 4 feet 9 inches tall, with short curly brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a panda sweater with black sleeves, grey leggings, and pink tennis shoes.

Authorities are concerned for Aurora's safety and urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office by calling 406-582-2100, extension 1.