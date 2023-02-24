Ukraine Relief Effort grows in numbers and continues to aid those impacted in Ukraine

In the wake of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, Montana State University students got together to take action—in the form of the Ukraine Relief Effort.

“We collect medical supply donations from the local clinics, and we take all this medical supply, and we have volunteers who are medical professionals, EMTs, med students and they organize it,” Cassie Birch, the treasurer for Ukraine Relief Effort said.

Birch has gone to Ukraine and is planning on another trip in March; she notes the momentum behind the effort.

“We have quite a few volunteers now. We’re frequently going to Ukraine to be there ourselves,” Birch said.

The group is more than students wanting to help those in need. It is now a network of community members, local clinics, students, retirees, and relationships they have built and formed overseas.

“If a volunteer wants to go, and is willing to buy the plane ticket, we can help with the coordination and actually making sure they have something to volunteer for,” Birch said.

Extended interview with Cassie Burch, Ukraine Relief Effort treasurer

MSU students spark relief efforts for Ukraine

The Ukraine Relief Effort has grown and expanded its operations. Today, there is an architecture student that graduated from MSU, working to make homes habitable for displaced people and families.

“There’s just sad stories behind them, because the people that are running away from the war, from very deep conflicts,” Karolina Konieczna said. “One of the ladies, her house is in ruins because the Russians just took over—the soliders—and now she lives in a non-heated home with two kids.”

Konieczna is the Chair of the Board of Directors for Ukraine Relief Effort and noted how quickly the group has grown. Konieczna is originally from Poland and said how her network of connections has been beneficial to the Ukraine Relief Effort.