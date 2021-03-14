Two injured in snowmobile crash near West Yellowstone

Two people were injured in a snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon on the South Plateau Trail System, roughly 15 miles south of West Yellowstone.

According to a media release, Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a request for assistance from a snowmobiler on the trail at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The release said two people on a two-seat snowmobile crashed into a tree when rounding a corner. Both were injured, with one sustaining significant head and neck injuries.

Responders treated the pair on scene before transporting them off the mountain via two specialized rescue sleds.

The snowmobiler with head and neck injuries was further evaluated by the Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew and transferred to a hospital.

No further details, including the identification or current condition of the snowmobilers, was available. We will update you if we get more information.