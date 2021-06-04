Two I-90 construction projects set to begin in Gallatin County

Construction work along I-90 will close two off-ramps in Belgrade on Monday, with construction set to begin on Bozeman Hill later in the week, according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).

MDT said in a news release it will mill and pave the eastbound lanes of Exit 298, the Belgrade Interchange, and Exit 299, the Airway Boulevard Interchange, on Monday.

The eastbound on and off-ramps at these interchanges will be closed to motorists for about four hours. The work will begin in the morning and is expected to be completed in the afternoon.

During the ramp closures, those needing to use the on or off-ramps at the Belgrade or Airway Boulevard Interchanges will need to use an alternate route. Please continue east on I-90 and take the North 19th Avenue Exit (Exit 305) and return to your exit on westbound I-90, or take Frontage Road.

Work is also anticipated to begin on the Bozeman Hill Guardrail Project on Wednesday, June 9. This project begins east of the Bozeman Trail Road Interchange (Exit 313) and ends about two miles east of the Flynn Creek Road Interchange (Exit 324). During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane where guardrail work is taking place. There will also be a 12 foot width restriction in place for westbound traffic from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday in the Bozeman Hill Guardrail Project work zone.

Construction of both of the projects is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

“Milling and paving the interchange ramps is an important step in the project,” said MDT Engineering Project Manager Craig Walker. “We’re making steady progress and are looking forward to making Bozeman Hill safer as we begin construction on the Bozeman Hill Guardrail Project.”