Two Butte men struck by vehicle on Saturday

Both sustained serious injuries and were transported to local hospital
Posted
and last updated

BUTTE — Two Butte men crossing a street on Saturday afternoon were struck by a vehicle driven by a 75-year-old man.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at 2:42 PM on October 25th, Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to the intersection of Second and Gaylord Streets in Butte on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrians accident.

The Butte men, ages 42 and 49, had been struck by a vehicle. The men had been walking southbound, across Second Street, when they were struck by a vehicle that was eastbound on Second Street.

Screenshot 2025-10-27 at 10.54.09 AM.png

The vehicle that struck the pedestrians was driven by a 75-year-old Butte man.

Both males who were struck by the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and were transported to St. James Healthcare.

After initial investigation, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident. However, additional testing and investigation is being conducted by the Butte Police Department with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The names of the individuals involved are not being released at this time. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

