Tuesday Headlines: New bridge in Yellowstone, hunters thanks, Walkerville study

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Morning forecast, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Walkerville seeks community input on local government's future at upcoming meeting

Walkerville seeks community input on local government future at upcoming meeting

New Yellowstone bridge opens over Yellowstone River amid quiet winter season

New Yellowstone bridge opens over Yellowstone River amid quiet winter season

Belgrade students prepare 250 pounds of turkey for community Thanksgiving dinner

Belgrade students prepare 250 pounds of turkey for community Thanksgiving dinner

Montana hunters can thank private landowners through new FWP portal

Montana hunters can thank private landowners through new FWP portal

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical events for November 25th

1120 — White Ship sinks in the English Channel; William Adelin, heir to King Henry I, drowns, triggering a succession crisis.

1952 — Agatha Christie’s play The Mousetrap opens in London’s West End (the start of the world’s longest continuously running stage production).

1960 — Dominican activists Patria, Minerva and María Teresa Mirabal are assassinated on orders of the Trujillo regime (their deaths later inspire the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women).

1986 — Public fallout over the Iran–Contra affair intensifies as presidential and congressional disclosures bring the scandal into the open.

1999/2000 — The UN General Assembly passed a resolution in 1999 and November 25 is observed globally as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (first observed in 2000).



Notable births

1835 — Andrew Carnegie, Scottish‑American industrialist and philanthropist.

1844 — Karl Benz, German automotive pioneer (Benz Patent-Motorwagen).

1881 — Pope John XXIII (Angelo Roncalli).

1914 — Joe DiMaggio, American baseball Hall‑of‑Famer.

1955 — Bruno Tonioli, choreographer and TV judge.

1944 — Ben Stein, economist, actor and writer.

1971 — Christina Applegate, actress.

1981 — Jenna Bush Hager, author and TV personality.

1983 — Joey Chestnut, competitive eater champion.

Notable deaths

1960 — Patria, Minerva and María Teresa Mirabal — Dominican activists murdered on this date; their legacy helped catalyze Trujillo’s downfall and global awareness of gender‑based violence.

1968 — Upton Sinclair, American novelist and social critic (The Jungle).

1973 — Laurence Harvey, actor.

1974 — Nick Drake, English singer‑songwriter.

1974 — U Thant, third Secretary‑General of the United Nations.

1981 — Jack Albertson, actor.

1998 — Flip Wilson, comedian and TV host.

2005 — George Best, Northern Irish footballer.

2016 — Fidel Castro, Cuban revolutionary and longtime head of state.

2020 — Diego Maradona, Argentine football legend.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

