Tuesday Headlines: May 19, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, May 19, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Dillon first responders gather to honor boy's life as his mother and grandfather charged in toddler's death

Dillon first responders gather to honor 2-year-old Sammy Duet after his death in Lima home

Montana commits $1.2 million into youth psychiatric services

Montana commits $1.2 million into youth psychiatric services

Buttigieg rouses crowd at 'dark money' rally in Butte

Pete Buttigieg rallies in Butte in support of Montana Initiative 194 to limit corporate campaign spending

Bridger Bowl Rewards Staff With Bonuses After Short Ski Season

Bridger Bowl gives seasonal workers bonuses after dry winter forced 3-week early closure

Heroes and Horses ranch in Madison County helps veterans heal through nature and horses

Heroes and Horses ranch near Virginia City helps veterans heal through nature and horses

Montana FWP seeks public comment on proposed Sisken Island fishing access site

Montana FWP seeks public comment on proposed Sisken Island fishing access site on Yellowstone River

THAT’S INTERESTING:

What a fascinating day in fashion history - On this day in 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis were granted a patent for trousers reinforced with rivet.

Here's a comprehensive list of interesting historical and cultural facts about Levi jeans:

The Historic Patent & Origins (1873)

• The Birth Date: May 20, 1873 is officially considered the "birthday" of blue jeans by Levi Strauss & Co.

• Patent #139,121: The patent was for "Improvement in Fastening Pocket-Openings" - specifically the riveting process that reinforced stress points

• The Partnership: Jacob Davis, a Latvian immigrant tailor in Reno, Nevada, invented the riveting concept but needed financial backing from his fabric supplier, Levi Strauss, to secure the patent

• The Inspiration: Davis created the first riveted pants for a local laborer's wife who wanted trousers that "wouldn't fall apart" - he used copper rivets from his shop that were normally used for horse blankets

Early Manufacturing & Design Facts

• Original Name: Jeans weren't called "jeans" until the 1960s - they were originally called "waist overalls" or simply "overalls"

• The Famous 501: Originally known as "XX" until 1890, the 501 style became the template for modern jeans

• Nine-Rivet Rarity: The earliest Levi's had only 9 rivets (most later versions had 11+), and only one pair with 9 rivets exists in their archives today

• Orange Thread: Jacob Davis added the iconic orange double-arc stitching design to distinguish his pants from competitors

Cultural Evolution & Impact

• Hollywood Influence: Stars like James Dean, Marlon Brando, and Marilyn Monroe transformed jeans from workwear to fashion statement in the 1950s-60s

• The "Blue Jeans Craze": From the early 1960s through mid-1970s, Levi's experienced explosive growth as casual fashion took hold

• Global Export: Jeans became America's greatest fashion export, representing Western culture worldwide

• First Women's Jeans: Levi's created their first line of jeans specifically for women in 1934

Remarkable Discoveries & Values

• Mine Discovery: The oldest surviving pair of Levi's jeans was found in an abandoned Colorado silver mine, dating to the 1880s

• Million-Dollar Value: That 1880s pair sold to the Levi Strauss Museum for $25,000 (originally wholesale price: $1.63)

• Vintage Collectors: Original Levi's from the 1800s are now worth enormous sums to collectors

Technical & Design Evolution

• Rivet Removal: Back pocket rivets were covered with denim in 1937 to prevent furniture scratching, then removed entirely in the 1950s and replaced with bar tacks

• Fabric Origins: Contrary to popular belief, Levi Strauss didn't invent denim fabric - it existed before him, originating in France

• Watch Pocket: Early jeans featured a small watch pocket on the waistband

• Gusset Detail: Original jeans included a reinforcing gusset at the crotch for extra durability

Business & Legacy Facts

• Levi's Fortune: When Levi Strauss died in 1902, his estate was worth $6 million (equivalent to about $149 million today)

• Modern Industry: Blue jeans have become a $91 billion per year global industry

• Democratic Fashion: Jeans are considered the most democratizing garment in fashion history - worn across all social and economic classes

• Innovation Continues: In 2017, Levi's partnered with Google to create a "smart jacket" with touch-sensitive fabric

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

