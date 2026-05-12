Tuesday Headlines: May 12, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, May 12, 2026:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Tuesday morning forecast: May 12, 2026
TOP HEADLINES:
Another Bozeman cyclist hit by vehicle as police urge safety awareness on city roads
Another Bozeman cyclist hit by vehicle as police urge safety awareness on city roads
Montana FWP seeks public input on 41 fishing regulation proposals, including East Gallatin River restrictions
Montana FWP seeks public input on 41 fishing regulation proposals, including East Gallatin River restrictions
Audrey's Pizza closing in Bozeman after nearly 9 decades
Audrey's Pizza closing in Bozeman after nearly 9 decades
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Based on the search results, here are some facts about the discovery of the Lindbergh baby on May 12, 1932:
Key Facts About the Discovery
The Discovery
- The baby's body was found accidentally by William Allen, an assistant on a truck driven by Orville Wilson, about 4.5 miles southeast of the Lindbergh home
- The body was found partly buried and badly decomposed in woods near Mount Rose, New Jersey, just 45 feet from the highway
- This occurred exactly 72 days after the kidnapping on March 1, 1932
The Crime Details
- Charles Augustus Lindbergh Jr. was only 20 months old when kidnapped from his second-floor nursery
- The kidnapper used a homemade ladder to climb through an open window
- A ransom note demanding $50,000 (later increased to $70,000) was left on the windowsill
Tragic Timeline
- Medical examiners determined the child had died from a blow to the head on the night of the kidnapping - meaning he was already dead during the entire ransom negotiation period
- Despite the family paying $50,000 in ransom through intermediary Dr. John F. Condon (who used the code name "Jafsie"), confirmed they were deceived - the baby had been murdered immediately
Historical Impact
- The case was dubbed "The Crime of the Century" due to Charles Lindbergh's fame as the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic
- It led to the passage of the Federal Kidnapping Act (known as the "Lindbergh Law") on June 22, 1932 - ironically, what would have been the baby's second birthday
- The law made kidnapping a federal crime when state lines were crossed, giving the FBI jurisdiction over such cases
Media Frenzy
- The case created one of the first major "media circuses" in American history
- Hundreds of people converged on the Lindbergh estate, destroying crucial evidence, including footprints
- The family received thousands of fake ransom notes from people seeking money or notoriety
- Even Al Capone offered to help from prison (in exchange for his release)
The Investigation
- The FBI took over the case in October 1933 under President Roosevelt's authorization
- Bruno Richard Hauptmann was eventually arrested in September 1934 and executed for the crime
- Charles Lindbergh insisted on cremating his son's remains after identification
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.