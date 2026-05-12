Tuesday Headlines: May 12, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, May 12, 2026:

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Tuesday morning forecast: May 12, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Another Bozeman cyclist hit by vehicle as police urge safety awareness on city roads

Another Bozeman cyclist hit by vehicle as police urge safety awareness on city roads

Montana FWP seeks public input on 41 fishing regulation proposals, including East Gallatin River restrictions

Montana FWP seeks public input on 41 fishing regulation proposals, including East Gallatin River restrictions

Audrey's Pizza closing in Bozeman after nearly 9 decades

Audrey's Pizza closing in Bozeman after nearly 9 decades

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Based on the search results, here are some facts about the discovery of the Lindbergh baby on May 12, 1932:

Key Facts About the Discovery

The Discovery

The baby's body was found accidentally by William Allen, an assistant on a truck driven by Orville Wilson, about 4.5 miles southeast of the Lindbergh home

The body was found partly buried and badly decomposed in woods near Mount Rose, New Jersey, just 45 feet from the highway

This occurred exactly 72 days after the kidnapping on March 1, 1932

The Crime Details

Charles Augustus Lindbergh Jr. was only 20 months old when kidnapped from his second-floor nursery

The kidnapper used a homemade ladder to climb through an open window

A ransom note demanding $50,000 (later increased to $70,000) was left on the windowsill

Tragic Timeline

Medical examiners determined the child had died from a blow to the head on the night of the kidnapping - meaning he was already dead during the entire ransom negotiation period

Despite the family paying $50,000 in ransom through intermediary Dr. John F. Condon (who used the code name "Jafsie"), confirmed they were deceived - the baby had been murdered immediately

Historical Impact

The case was dubbed "The Crime of the Century" due to Charles Lindbergh's fame as the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic

It led to the passage of the Federal Kidnapping Act (known as the "Lindbergh Law") on June 22, 1932 - ironically, what would have been the baby's second birthday

The law made kidnapping a federal crime when state lines were crossed, giving the FBI jurisdiction over such cases

Media Frenzy

The case created one of the first major "media circuses" in American history

Hundreds of people converged on the Lindbergh estate, destroying crucial evidence, including footprints

The family received thousands of fake ransom notes from people seeking money or notoriety

Even Al Capone offered to help from prison (in exchange for his release)

The Investigation

The FBI took over the case in October 1933 under President Roosevelt's authorization

Bruno Richard Hauptmann was eventually arrested in September 1934 and executed for the crime

Charles Lindbergh insisted on cremating his son's remains after identification

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

