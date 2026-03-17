Tuesday Headlines: March 17, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, March 17, 2026:

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Tuesday morning forecast - Happy St. Patrick's Day!

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman police warn drivers ahead of Saint Patrick's Day: 'Plan ahead' or risk a DUI

Bozeman police warn drivers ahead of Saint Patrick's Day: 'Plan ahead' or risk a DUI

Butte icon 'Shoeshine Stevie' celebrated a day early as thousands prepare to fill uptown streets

Butte icon 'Shoeshine Stevie' celebrated a day early as thousands prepare to fill uptown streets

Where to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Bozeman: Live music, green beer and corned beef

Where to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Bozeman: Live music, green beer and corned beef

Montana's mild winter is waking bears earlier than usual, wildlife officials say

Montana's mild winter is waking bears earlier than usual, wildlife officials say

City of Belgrade hosts Great Belgrade Apple Pie Bake-off celebrating 250 years of America

Belgrade's Great Apple Pie Bakeoff kicks off city's yearlong America 250 celebration

THAT’S INTERESTING:

☘️ Interesting Historical Facts About St. Patrick's Day

The Man Behind the Holiday

St. Patrick wasn't Irish. He was born in Roman Britain (likely in Wales or Scotland) around 385 AD and was kidnapped by Irish pirates at age 16, brought to Ireland as a slave.

After escaping captivity, he returned to Ireland as a Christian missionary — and is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland.

His real name was likely Maewyn Succat. He took the name "Patricius" (Patrick) after becoming a priest.

The Date

March 17th marks the date of St. Patrick's death, around 461 AD — not his birthday.

The holiday has been observed for over 1,500 years.

Blue, Not Green

The original color associated with St. Patrick was blue, not green. It was called "St. Patrick's Blue" and appeared on ancient Irish flags and royal coats of arms.

Green became associated with the holiday due to Ireland's lush landscape, the shamrock, and the Irish independence movement of the late 1700s.

The Shamrock's Meaning

St. Patrick reportedly used the three-leafed shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) to pagan Irish people.

A four-leaf clover is actually a separate symbol — associated with luck, not St. Patrick directly.

It Started as a Religious Observance

St. Patrick's Day was originally a quiet, solemn Catholic feast day in Ireland.

For much of Irish history, pubs were actually legally required to be closed on March 17th. That law wasn't lifted until 1970.

America Celebrated Before Ireland Did

The first recorded St. Patrick's Day parade was held not in Ireland, but in Boston in 1737 and in New York City in 1762 — organized by Irish soldiers serving in the British army.

Ireland didn't hold its first St. Patrick's Day parade until 1931.

Chicago's Green River

Since 1962, the city of Chicago has dyed the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day — using an orange vegetable dye that turns green in water. It takes about 40 pounds of dye to do the job.

Snakes? What Snakes?

The legend that St. Patrick drove all the snakes out of Ireland is almost certainly symbolic. Ireland never actually had native snakes — the island was surrounded by cold seas that prevented snakes from migrating there after the Ice Age.

The "snakes" are widely interpreted as a metaphor for driving out paganism.

Global Celebration

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated in more countries than almost any other national holiday — including the US, Canada, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, and even Russia.

The Empire State Building in New York has been lit green for the holiday since 1978.

The Economics of It

Americans alone spend an estimated $6–7 billion on St. Patrick's Day celebrations annually, making it one of the most commercially significant holidays in the US.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

