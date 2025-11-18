Tuesday Headlines: Lost treasure hunter, Hunting season changes, new hardwood at Civic Center

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Tuesday morning forecast: Nov. 18, 2025
TOP HEADLINES:
Out-of-state treasure hunter rescued from Highland Mountains south of Butte
Out-of-State Treasure Hunter Rescued from Highland Mountains South of Butte
Montana FWP seeks public input on 2026-2027 hunting season proposals
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Seeks Public Input on 2026-2027 Hunting Season Proposals
Butte Civic Center unveils new maple wood basketball court ahead of college tourneys
Butte Civic Center Unveils New Maple Wood Basketball Court Ahead of College Tournaments
Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers honored at the Capitol
Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers honored at the Capitol
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Historical Events on November 18
Major Historical Events
- 1421 - St. Elizabeth's Flood: A devastating storm struck the North Sea coast, breaking dikes and flooding the Netherlands. Up to 10,000 people died, making it one of Europe's deadliest floods.
- 1883 - Standard time zones were formally adopted by North American railroads in the United States
- 1903 - The Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty was signed, opening the path for the Panama Canal
- 1916 - The Battle of the Somme finally ended after more than four months of bloody conflict during World War I
- 1928 - Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in "Steamboat Willie"
- 1947 - The Ballantyne's Department Store fire in Christchurch, New Zealand, killed 41 people - the worst fire disaster in New Zealand's history
- 1963 - The first push-button (Touch-Tone) telephones debuted in the United States
- 1978 - The Jonestown massacre occurred in Guyana, where cult leader Jim Jones orchestrated the largest mass murder-suicide in modern history, killing over 900 followers
- 1993 - Black and white leaders in South Africa approved a new democratic constitution
- 2011 - Minecraft was officially released at MINECON 2011
Notable Births on November 18
Historical Figures
- 1797 - Sojourner Truth, African-American abolitionist and civil rights activist
- 1836 - W.S. Gilbert, English playwright and humorist (Gilbert and Sullivan)
- 1923 - Alan Shepard Jr., first U.S. astronaut to travel in space
Modern Celebrities
- 1960 - Kim Wilde, British pop singer ("Kids in America")
- 1968 - Owen Wilson, American actor and screenwriter
- 1960 - Linda Evans, American actress ("Dynasty")
- 1970 - Megyn Kelly, American television news anchor
- 1959 - Kevin Nealon, American comedian and actor ("Saturday Night Live")
Other Notable Figures
- 1787 - Louis Daguerre, French photographer and inventor
- 1899 - Eugene Ormandy, conductor
- 1906 - Alec Issigonis, designer of the Mini car
Notable Deaths on November 18
Historical Figures
- 1962 - Niels Bohr, Danish physicist (Nobel Prize winner for atomic structure research)
- 1978 - Jim Jones, infamous cult leader who died in the Jonestown massacre
Entertainment Figures
- 2002 - James Coburn, acclaimed American actor (Oscar winner for "Affliction")
- 1994 - Cab Calloway, legendary jazz musician and bandleader
- 2015 - Jonah Lomu, legendary New Zealand rugby player
- 2017 - Malcolm Young, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of AC/DC
Other Notable Deaths
- 2017 - Naim Süleymanoğlu, Turkish weightlifter known as the "Pocket Hercules"
Additional Facts
- November 18 is the 322nd day of the year (323rd in leap years)
- Those born on this day are Scorpios
- The day marks National Apple Cider Day in the United States
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.