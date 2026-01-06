Tuesday Headlines: Jan. 6, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Tuesday morning forecast: Jan. 6, 2026
TOP HEADLINES:
MSU claims FCS championship in nail-biting finish
MSU claims FCS championship in nail-biting finish
Our Lady of the Rockies: 40th birthday, tram talk
Our Lady of the Rockies statue celebrates 40th birthday with plans for new tram system
Two arrested on attempted deliberate homicide charges after Bozeman casino incident
Two arrested on attempted deliberate homicide charges after Bozeman casino incident
Montana congressional delegation react to Venezuela strike
Montana congressional delegation react to Venezuela strike
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Historical Events on January 6th
Ancient & Medieval Times
- 1066 - Harold Godwinson (Harold II) is crowned King of England following the death of Edward the Confessor, sparking a succession crisis that would lead to the Norman Conquest
- 1412 - Joan of Arc is believed to have been born in northeastern France (she would become a national hero despite living only 19 years)
Early Modern Period
- 1537 - Baldassare Peruzzi, Italian Renaissance architect and painter, dies
- 1616 - Philip Henslowe, English theatrical impresario, dies
- 1641 - The first Parliament of Quillín is held, temporarily halting hostilities between the Mapuche and Spanish in Chile
- 1759 - George Washington marries widow Martha Dandridge Custis at her plantation in Virginia
18th & 19th Centuries
- 1838 - Samuel Morse gives the first public demonstration of the electric telegraph (unofficial birth of Morse Code)
- 1907 - Maria Montessori opens her first school and daycare center
20th Century
- 1925 - Mikhail Frunze replaces Leon Trotsky as Soviet Minister of Defense as Stalin and Trotsky battle for power
- 1931 - Thomas Edison submits his last patent application, just two days before his death
- 1941 - President Franklin D. Roosevelt announces the largest armaments production in U.S. history following Pearl Harbor
- 1950 - Great Britain recognizes the People's Republic of China
- 1974 - Daylight Saving Time begins year-round in the U.S. as a fuel-saving measure during the oil embargo
- 1975 - 2,000+ fans line up in freezing weather outside Boston Garden to buy Led Zeppelin tickets; some cause thousands in damage
- 1987 - University of California astronomers witness the birth of a galaxy for the first time
- 1989 - Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh are sentenced to death and executed the same day for assassinating Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
21st Century
- 2021 - Supporters of President Trump storm the U.S. Capitol during the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, resulting in deaths and the evacuation of lawmakers
Notable Births on January 6th
Historical Figures
- 1412 - Joan of Arc, French military leader and saint
- 1811 - Charles Sumner, American lawyer and politician
- 1878 - Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian
Entertainment & Arts
- 1883 - Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American writer and poet
- 1920 - Early Wynn, American baseball pitcher (Hall of Fame)
- 1944 - Bonnie Franklin, American actress ("One Day at a Time")
- 1946 - Syd Barrett, British musician (Pink Floyd founder)
- 1955 - Rowan Atkinson, British actor and comedian ("Mr. Bean")
- 1965 - A.R. Rahman, Indian composer ("Mozart of Madras")
- 1969 - Norman Reedus, American actor ("The Walking Dead")
- 1974 - Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian ("Saturday Night Live")
- 1982 - Eddie Redmayne, British actor (Academy Award winner)
- 1984 - Eric Trump, American businessman (son of Donald Trump)
Athletes
- 1957 - Nancy Lopez, American professional golfer
Notable Deaths on January 6th
- 1537 - Baldassare Peruzzi, Italian architect and painter
- 1616 - Philip Henslowe, English theatrical impresario
- 1852 - Louis Braille, French educator and inventor of Braille system
- 1919 - Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States
- 1993 - Rudolf Nureyev, Russian ballet dancer
- 2017 - Om Puri, Indian actor
- 2022 - Sidney Poitier, Bahamian-American actor and director
Religious & Cultural Significance
- Epiphany (Three Kings' Day) - Major Christian feast day commemorating the visit of the Magi to baby Jesus (Western Christianity) or Jesus' birth, baptism, and first miracle (Eastern Christianity)
- Apple Tree Day - A lesser-known observance
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.