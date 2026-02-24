Tuesday Headlines: February 24, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast: Feb. 24, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Ad hoc report addresses concerns over proposed Butte data center

Ad hoc committee releases report on proposed Sabey data center planned south of Butte

Avalanche forecaster warns of increasing danger as new storm approaches the region

Avalanche forecaster warns of increasing danger as new storm approaches

Bozeman bookstore owner watches high-rise development close in: 'I feel like the house in 'Up'

Bozeman bookstore owner watches high-rise development close in: 'I feel like the house in Up'

Butte celebrates its rich immigrant history with the annual Chinese New Year parade

Butte celebrates its rich immigrant history with the annual Chinese New Year parade

Bozeman community members hold 'Snowman Protest' highlighting warmer-than-usual Montana winters

Bozeman community members hold "Snowman Protest"

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events for February 24th:

1582: Pope Gregory XIII announces the Gregorian calendar, replacing the Julian calendar.

1803: The Supreme Court of the United States establishes the principle of judicial review in Marbury v. Madison.

1868: The U.S. House of Representatives impeaches President Andrew Johnson.

1920: The Nazi Party (NSDAP) is founded in Germany.

1981: Buckingham Palace announces the engagement of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.

2008: Fidel Castro resigns as the President of Cuba after nearly 50 years in power.

Notable Births:

1304: Ibn Battuta, Moroccan explorer (d. 1369)

1955: Steve Jobs, American entrepreneur and co-founder of Apple Inc. (d. 2011)

1966: Billy Zane, American actor

1967: Brian Schmidt, Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist

Notable Deaths:

1901: Charles Parmentier, French engineer and inventor (b. 1824)

1983: Tennessee Williams, American playwright (b. 1911)

2006: Don Knotts, American actor and comedian (b. 1924)



Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

