Tuesday Headlines: February 10, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast: Feb. 3, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Record-breaking warm winter in Montana raises drought concerns for summer

Montana's unusually warm winter breaks records while East Coast gets buried in snow

Montana conducts winter wildlife surveys from the air

Bozeman sees rising colorectal cancer rates

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting historical events, facts, and notable births and deaths that occurred on February 10th through history:

Historic Events:

1763 – The Treaty of Paris is signed, ending the Seven Years' War between Great Britain, France, and Spain, and greatly reshaping the map of colonial territories.

1840 – Queen Victoria marries Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in London.

1942 – The first gold record is presented to Glenn Miller for "Chattanooga Choo Choo".

1962 – The U.S. and Soviet Union exchanged captured spies Francis Gary Powers and Rudolf Abel on the Glienicke Bridge in Berlin.

2005 – North Korea announces it possesses nuclear weapons.

Notable Births:

1890 – Boris Pasternak, Russian poet and novelist, known for "Doctor Zhivago".

1929 – Jerry Goldsmith, acclaimed American film composer ("Star Trek: The Motion Picture", "Alien").

1930 – Robert Wagner, American actor ("Hart to Hart", "Austin Powers").

1950 – Mark Spitz, U.S. Olympic swimming champion.

1967 – Laura Dern, American actress ("Jurassic Park", "Big Little Lies").

Notable Deaths:

1755 – Montesquieu, influential French political philosopher.

1865 – Heinrich Lenz, Russian physicist, known for Lenz’s Law in electromagnetism.

1923 – Wilhelm Röntgen, German physicist, discoverer of X-rays.

2005 – Arthur Miller, American playwright ("Death of a Salesman").

Other Interesting Facts:

National Umbrella Day (U.S.): Celebrates the humble, rain-protecting umbrella.

1996 – IBM’s "Deep Blue" chess computer defeats Garry Kasparov for the first time in a game.

