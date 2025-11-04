Tuesday Headlines: Butte arson, ballot rejections, The Madison and bear-spray stabbing

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025:
Watch the latest weather forecast
TOP HEADLINES:
Arson suspected in two Butte business fires
Gallatin County sees ballot rejection increase due to new birth year requirement
Yellowstone television show spin-off films in downtown Bozeman
Man stabbed after bear spray attack in Butte
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events on November 4
2008 – Barack Obama elected 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American president
1995 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin assassinated in Tel Aviv by Yigal Amir, an Israeli extremist opposed to the Oslo Peace Accords
1980 – Ronald Reagan elected 40th President of the United States, defeating incumbent Jimmy Carter
1979 – Iran Hostage Crisis begins when Iranian students storm the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days
1956 – Hungarian Revolution of 1956 peaks
1952 – U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) officially formed, replacing the Armed Forces Security Agency
1925 – Nellie Tayloe Ross becomes the first woman governor of a U.S. state (Wyoming)
1918 – British poet Wilfred Owen killed in action on the Western Front, just one week before the World War I armistice
1879 – James Ritty of Dayton, Ohio, receives a patent for the mechanical cash register
1791 – Battle of the Wabash: Native American confederation defeats U.S. forces in western Ohio
Notable Births on November 4
1960 – Kathy Griffin, American comedian and actress
1957 – Tony Abbott, Australian politician and former Prime Minister
1951 – Traian Băsescu, Romanian politician and former President
1946 – Laura Bush, First Lady and wife of George W. Bush
1946 – Robert Mapplethorpe, American photographer
1933 – Charles K. Kao, Chinese physicist and Nobel Prize laureate (fiber optics)
1916 – Walter Cronkite, legendary American journalist known as "the most trusted man in America"
Notable Deaths on November 4
2015 – René Girard, French historian, critic, and philosopher
2008 – Michael Crichton, American author of "Jurassic Park" and "The Andromeda Strain"
1995 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate (assassinated)
1955 – Cy Young, American baseball pitcher with the most wins in MLB history (511)
1924 – Gabriel Fauré, French composer and pianist
1918 – Andrew Dickson White, American historian and first President of Cornell University
1847 – Felix Mendelssohn, German composer and conductor
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.