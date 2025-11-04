Tuesday Headlines: Butte arson, ballot rejections, The Madison and bear-spray stabbing

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Spotty showers for your Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Arson suspected in two Butte business fires

Gallatin County sees ballot rejection increase due to new birth year requirement

Yellowstone television show spin-off films in downtown Bozeman

Man stabbed after bear spray attack in Butte

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events on November 4

2008 – Barack Obama elected 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American president

1995 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin assassinated in Tel Aviv by Yigal Amir, an Israeli extremist opposed to the Oslo Peace Accords

1980 – Ronald Reagan elected 40th President of the United States, defeating incumbent Jimmy Carter

1979 – Iran Hostage Crisis begins when Iranian students storm the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days

1956 – Hungarian Revolution of 1956 peaks

1952 – U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) officially formed, replacing the Armed Forces Security Agency

1925 – Nellie Tayloe Ross becomes the first woman governor of a U.S. state (Wyoming)

1918 – British poet Wilfred Owen killed in action on the Western Front, just one week before the World War I armistice

1879 – James Ritty of Dayton, Ohio, receives a patent for the mechanical cash register

1791 – Battle of the Wabash: Native American confederation defeats U.S. forces in western Ohio

Notable Births on November 4

1960 – Kathy Griffin, American comedian and actress

1957 – Tony Abbott, Australian politician and former Prime Minister

1951 – Traian Băsescu, Romanian politician and former President

1946 – Laura Bush, First Lady and wife of George W. Bush

1946 – Robert Mapplethorpe, American photographer

1933 – Charles K. Kao, Chinese physicist and Nobel Prize laureate (fiber optics)

1916 – Walter Cronkite, legendary American journalist known as "the most trusted man in America"

Notable Deaths on November 4

2015 – René Girard, French historian, critic, and philosopher

2008 – Michael Crichton, American author of "Jurassic Park" and "The Andromeda Strain"

1995 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate (assassinated)

1955 – Cy Young, American baseball pitcher with the most wins in MLB history (511)

1924 – Gabriel Fauré, French composer and pianist

1918 – Andrew Dickson White, American historian and first President of Cornell University

1847 – Felix Mendelssohn, German composer and conductor

