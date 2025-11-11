Tuesday Headlines: Big Sky murder verdict, BSD7 phone ban, Butte hit-and-run plea

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025:

Veteran's Day: Warm & Sunny

TOP HEADLINES:

Daren Abbey found guilty of murder of Dustin Kjersem at Big Sky campground

Woman pleads guilty in fatal Butte hit-and-run case

New plaza brings major restaurant chains to Butte

Bozeman high schools to ban cell phones during entire school day

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical facts, events, notable births and deaths for November 11:

🏛️ Major Historical Events

Ancient & Medieval History:

1620 - The Mayflower Compact was signed by Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower

1215 - The Fourth Lateran Council opened in Rome under Pope Innocent III

Military & Wars:

1918 - World War I Armistice signed - Fighting ended at 11 AM (the "11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month")

1620 - Polish-Lithuanian forces defeated the Russians at Battle of Klushino

1942 - German forces occupied Vichy France during World War II

1965 - Rhodesia declared independence from Britain (Unilateral Declaration of Independence)

Political Events:

1889 - Washington became the 42nd U.S. state

1620 - Mayflower Compact signed - First governing document of Plymouth Colony

1831 - Nat Turner, leader of slave rebellion in Virginia, was executed

1918 - Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany abdicated, ending the German Empire

1965 - Ian Smith declared Rhodesian independence from Britain

Space & Technology:

1966 - Gemini 12 launched (final Gemini mission)

1572 - Tycho Brahe observed a supernova in constellation Cassiopeia

🎭 Notable Births

Military Leaders:

1885 - George S. Patton Jr., American World War II general (died 1945)

Literature & Arts:

1821 - Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian author (died 1881)

1869 - Zinaida Gippius, Russian poet and playwright

1922 - Kurt Vonnegut Jr., American author (died 2007)

1962 - Demi Moore, American actress

Entertainment:

1925 - Jonathan Winters, American comedian (died 2013)

1962 - Demi Moore, American actress

1968 - Parker Posey, American actress

1974 - Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor

Sports:

1960 - Stanley Tucci, American actor

11968 - Carson Kressley, American television personality

Historical Figures:

1050 - Henry IV, Holy Roman Emperor

1744 - Abigail Adams, First Lady and women's rights advocate (died 1818)

⚱️ Notable Deaths

Military Leaders:

1831 - Nat Turner, American slave rebellion leader (executed)

1855 - Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and theologian

Political Figures:

1918 - Kaiser Wilhelm II abdicated (didn't die, but political death)

1855 - Søren Kierkegaard, Danish existentialist philosopher

Arts & Literature:

1855 - Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher

1918 - Guillaume Apollinaire, French poet (died from Spanish flu)

2004 - Yasser Arafat, Palestinian leader

Entertainment:

1992 - Chuck Connors, American actor ("The Rifleman")

2022 - Aaron Carter, American singer

🌟 Special Observances

International:

Veterans Day (United States)

Armistice Day (France, Belgium, and other countries)

Remembrance Day (Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand)

Origami Day (Japan - date represents peace)

Singles Day (China - largest shopping day globally)

Independence Day (Poland)

📚 Cultural & Religious Significance

Religious:

Feast of St. Martin of Tours (patron saint of France)

Literary:

1620 - Mayflower Compact established principles of self-governance and rule of law

1620 - Pilgrims first sighted Cape Cod

Scientific:

1572 - Tycho Brahe's supernova observation revolutionized astronomy

1966 - Last Gemini mission launched, paving way for Apollo program

🎖️ Military Significance

November 11th is arguably one of the most militarily significant dates in world history due to the World War I Armistice ending "The Great War." The date became synonymous with honoring military service members and is observed as a national holiday in numerous countries.

The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month remains one of the most poetic and memorable timestamps in world history, marking the end of one of humanity's most devastating conflicts and establishing a tradition of military remembrance that continues today.

