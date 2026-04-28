Tuesday Headlines: April 28, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, April 28, 2026:

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Tuesday morning forecast: April 28, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Whitehall woman charged with deliberate homicide following the death of her 5-year-old son in rural Montana

Whitehall woman charged with deliberate homicide following the death of her 5-year-old son in rural Montana

Driver arrested for DUI after striking and severely injuring a pedestrian outside a Bozeman bar Sunday

Driver arrested for DUI after striking and severely injuring a pedestrian outside a Bozeman bar Sunday

Traveling Anne Frank exhibit at Whitehall library teaches local students about the impact of the Holocaust

Traveling Anne Frank exhibit at Whitehall library teaches local students about the impact of Holocaust

Relocated grizzly bear emerges with two cubs, sparking genetic diversity in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

Relocated grizzly bear emerges with two cubs, sparking genetic diversity in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

Butte Catholic church members find universal connection during a pilgrimage of peace to Paris, France

Butte Catholic parishioners travel to Paris for a pilgrimage of peace

THAT’S INTERESTING:

On April 28, 1881, Billy the Kid made his legendary escape from the Lincoln County jail in New Mexico, cementing his place in Wild West folklore. Here are fascinating facts about this iconic outlaw

Identity & Origins

Real name: Henry McCarty (not William Bonney as commonly believed)

Born: September 17 or November 23, 1859, likely in New York City's slums

Parents: Irish Catholic immigrants Catherine (née Devine) and Patrick McCarty

Multiple aliases: Used "Kid Antrim," "William H. Bonney," and eventually "Billy the Kid"

Early Life Hardships

Orphaned at 15: Father died around end of Civil War; mother Catherine died of tuberculosis in 1874

First arrest at 16: Caught stealing food in Silver City, New Mexico in 1875

Became federal fugitive: Escaped jail after stealing from a Chinese laundry and fled to Arizona Territory

The Famous Escape Details

Location: Lincoln County Courthouse (formerly Murphy-Dolan Store)

The setup: While Sheriff Pat Garrett was collecting taxes in White Oaks, Billy was guarded by Deputies James Bell and Bob Olinger

The breakout: Asked guard Bell to escort him to the outhouse, slipped his handcuffs, gained control of Bell's gun and shot him

Double murder: From Garrett's office, grabbed a 10-gauge shotgun and killed Deputy Olinger through a window as he crossed the street

Clean getaway: Escaped on horseback, remaining free for 77 days

Criminal Career & Lincoln County War

Murder count: Contrary to legend of 21 kills, historians confirm he was responsible for 4-9 deaths

Lincoln County War participant: Joined the "Regulators" faction fighting against corrupt business monopolies

Killed Sheriff William Brady: Shot him in retaliation for his employer John Tunstall's murder in April 1878

Cultural Impact & Death

Media sensation: Stories about him appeared in newspapers from Las Vegas, New Mexico to New York City

$500 bounty: Placed on his head by New Mexico Governor Lew Wallace

Final showdown: Shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett on July 14, 1881, at Pete Maxwell's ranch in Fort Sumner

Age at death: Only 21 years old

Legendary Status

Over 50 films: More movies made about Billy the Kid than almost any other Western figure

Survival claims: Multiple men claimed to be Billy the Kid who had faked his death

Robin Hood image: Romanticized as a folk hero, especially among Hispanic communities in New Mexico

Tourist attraction: The Lincoln County Courthouse jail is now a museum with a controversial "bullet hole" in the stairwell

Surprising Personal Details

Literate and cultured: Enjoyed reading books, singing, and dancing

Multilingual: Spoke fluent Spanish and was popular in Hispanic communities

Friendship with Pat Garrett: Ironically, his eventual killer was once a friend and drinking companion at Fort Sumner

Billy the Kid's dramatic escape became the quintessential Wild West story—a symbol of defiance against authority that continues to captivate audiences more than 140 years later

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

