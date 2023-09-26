TSA to hold hiring event for federal security officers at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

The feds are back in business at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, but they need help.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The event comes after the airport announced last month the federal government would be back in charge of TSA after being managed by a third party for the past eight years.

TSA said in a press release the agency is looking to hire full- and part-time federal Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Bozeman’s airport.

According to the release, the pay for an entry-level TSO is $24.53 per hour, with eligibility for a $2,500 recruitment incentive upon starting with TSA. After one year of service, TSOs will receive an additional $2,500.

You must be 18 and a U.S. citizen or national to apply. Thursday’s one-day, in-person session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2023 Commerce Way, Bozeman, MT.

The recruitment session will include an informational meeting to learn more about applying to become a TSO, a computer-based test, and a structured interview session.

The release said applicants will also be required to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening, and pre-hire background investigation soon after the event.

Benefits for TSOs include paid training, annual and sick leave, choice of federal health care plans, a pension, and a 401k retirement plan.

Two valid forms of state or federal identification will be required of candidates, one of which must be a photo ID. Additionally, TSA asks candidates to bring a smartphone that can access email and a www.usajobs.gov account.

The release said the session and preliminary hiring process can take between three and five hours, and TSA recommends arriving early in the day.

Previous experience working in security or law enforcement is not required to become a TSO.