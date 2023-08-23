Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport TSA has begun federalization process

At the request of the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport Board, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has begun the process to federalize airport security screening operations.

Since 2014, services have been contracted by TSA to a third-party company. This third party met the same protocols and standards that are in place at other airports nationwide.

Starting Oct. 8, TSA’s Lorie Dankers says travelers will be screened by TSA officers employed by the federal government.

"We're just happy that it's going to come back. People are going to see that familiar blue uniform here at Bozeman again and we're looking forward to that," says Dankers. "We're really pleased to come into Bozeman with our federal employees. We're in the process of transitioning a lot of the contract employees to federal employees."

Dankers says 30 employees have committed to federal employment, and the switch will not cause any disruption to the screening process. The only change will be the employer and benefits.

"The message for the community is that it will be a seamless transition for you," says Dankers. "There will be no interruption of security screening services and you're going to see some of those same faces that you're used to seeing here in the checkpoint, working as federal employees, doing these same duties."

TSA has a lot of staffing resources available and hopes to hire local and keep their salary competitive.

"We know that really, communities benefit when we hire local TSA officers to work here. That's your friends and your families. You see those familiar faces as we expand our staff here," says Dankers. "One thing we promised all of the contract employees who are transitioning to federal employment is they will not be paid less than they were paid as a contractor."

TSA is in the process of recruiting additional full and part-time security screening officers at the airport. If you are interested in applying, you can contact Michael Watts at michael.watts@tsa.dhs.gov or by phone at 406-255-2016.