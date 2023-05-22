Transgender support focus of downtown Bozeman rally on Sunday

BOZEMAN — Dozens of people gathered outside the Gallatin County Courthouse on Sunday afternoon to protest Montana Senate Bill 99 and to support transgender rights.

People met with signs on Main Street in support of trans rights. Many people spoke out against SB99 which would ban gender-affirming care for those under the age of 18, which was signed by Governor Greg Gianforte a few weeks ago.

People were met with support from drivers, however, there was a counter-protester who was there the entire time. A second counter-protester showed up as the protest ended, but things did remain peaceful during the protest.

"I don’t have family in the state," said one speaker. "I live here and have trans family in other states. I have many members of my religious community here and many members here with you who are sending messages to the legislature this whole season."