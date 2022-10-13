Trail flooding at Silver-Bow Creek Greenway

BUTTE — The Silver Bow Creek Greenway trail is experiencing flooding due to beaver activity.

The flooding is located 0.30 miles south of the Crackerville Road underpass tunnel and 0.70 miles north of the Fairmont Road parking area.

The public is advised to use caution approaching and crossing the standing water.

The Greenway Service District of Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow Counties are working on finding a solution to this problem.

Dori Skrukrud can be contacted with any questions or comments at kskrukrud@bsb.mt.gov or 406-497-6469.