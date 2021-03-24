Traffic delays possible on Jackrabbit Lane Thursday

BELGRADE — According to a press release, on Thursday, March 25, 2021, the Belgrade Police Department will be conducting a follow-up investigation using a digital crime scene scanner, which takes measurements using digital photography. This operation will take place on Jackrabbit Lane, just south of the I-90 overpass. Much of this operation must occur during daylight hours and brief lane closures may occur.
"We will attempt to keep traffic open to one lane, at minimum. It is our hope that any closures will be momentary, as much of the work can be done from the side of the roadway," the press release states.
|Drivers should expect delays, be prepared to merge, and pay close attention to officers and investigators while they are working in the area.