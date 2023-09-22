Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 22, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TOP VIDEOS:
UAW strike spreads
UAW expands strike to 38 plants across 20 states
'No fish' rule in place on Yellowstone River
June train derailment leaves 40+ mile stretch of Yellowstone river under 'no fish consumption' advisory
Smiles Across America: Serving dental care for those in need
Smiles Across Montana uses mobile dentistry RV to reach underserved communities
More on attachment styles:
Why are we so 'attached' to the concept of attachment styles?