Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 10, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Gaza, the heart of global conflict

Why is Gaza the heart of global conflict?

Montana rabbis angry, upset with conflict

Montana rabbis angry, sad about war in Israel

Scripps News: Visual investigation dives deep into Hamas attack

A Scripps News visual investigation dives deep into Hamas attack

Bobcat football press conference

Montana State football Week 7 press conference with coach Brent Vigen and players

MT voting bill lawsuit: A closer look