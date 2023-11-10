Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Nov. 10, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Envelopes laced with fentanyl sent to election offices

Envelopes laced with fentanyl, other powders sent to election offices

Astronaut Frank Borman dead at 95

Astronaut Frank Borman, who circled moon, dead at 95

Three Forks residents to see first bills for flood mitigation

Three Forks residents to see first bills for flood mitigation in November

With rise of antisemitism, more Jewish Americans purchasing guns